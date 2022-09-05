Coach Stuart impressed with the Dynamiter team that will hit the ice this Friday in Fernie

The Kimberley Dynamiters held their main camp this past weekend at the Civic Centre. Kimberley Dynamiters Hockey photo

Dynamiter Head Coach and General Manager Derek Stuart is feeling pretty good about the team that will be taking the ice for their first exhibition game this Friday, September 9 in Fernie.

“Camp was good,” Stuart said. “The guys worked hard. I was impressed with their work ethic and competitiveness.”

Spots on the team were not a available as in past years because so many veterans are returning, something that should serve the Nitros well after the past very successful seasons.

The Dynamiters also have the luxury of both their starting goaltenders, Matt Fleet and Trystan Self, will be returning

“Trystan was the top goalie in the league last season and Matt could start for any team.”

The plan is to play them as a tandem, although Stuart says Self understands he is the starting goalie and they both know their roles.

Stuart is pleased with the combination of veterans and rookies.

“It’s probably the best starting team I’ve seen in my seven years here,” he said. “The new guys are looking good and so are the veterans. I’m happy.”

The team also signed a couple of players who weren’t at camp because they were at Junior A camps. They are 2004 forward Ty McRuvie and 2004 Forward Luke Rothfos, and a little earlier 2003 D-man and Taylor Madsen, who was obtained by a trade with the Port Alberni Bombers for future considerations.

