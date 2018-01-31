Cody Campbell commits to University of Central Oklahoma

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters starting goaltender Cody Campbell has committed to the University of Central Oklahoma Broncos for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

“It’s huge!” Campbell said of his commitment. “It means a lot. I am excited. It has always been a dream of mine to play college hockey.”

And with a jolt of reality he added: “Now that’s coming true.”

The Calgary, AB native joined the Kimberley Dynamiters in October 2016. He made his presence known immediately winning his first three games, followed up by an undefeated December. He was then named the Kootenay Conference December (2016) Player of the Month.

The Central Oklahoma Broncos have been winners of the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s Division 1 in 2015 and 2017. Their record and Campbell’s will be a good fit. Campbell has had success early in his playing career as he was a part of the 2015 UFA Bisons (AMHL) Championship team that then went on to compete in the 2015 TELUS Cup.

During his time, so far, with the Nitros he has played in 50 games, posting 33 wins, .913 save percentage, and 2.54 goals against average. He helped lead the Nitros to within one win of the 2017 KIJHL finals.

“The [Nitros contribution my success] has been huge. They recognized me. The coaching staff has done a great job promoting me. Without the organization and coaching staff I wouldn’t have had this opportunity. I am grateful for the people that have helped me.”

From the coaching perspective, head coach and general manager Derek Stuart has been pleased with Campell: “Cody has been a huge part of our success this year and last and has developed into an elite goaltender very quickly.

“We are extremely happy for him to be able to pursue an education while also playing hockey at Central Oklahoma.”

The commitment announcement, for Campbell, came before the playoff push so that he can focus on the teams playoff run. He missed a game last week while he traveled to meet the school and staff.

“I was hoping to get this done before the playoffs, it is one less thing for me to worry about.”

And with his sights now focused on Nitro’s playoffs, he added with confidence, “Be ready for a big playoff run.”

The Dynamiters regular season ends February 18th, and then the team will amp up for the playoffs.