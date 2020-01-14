Colby Katzberg file.

Community Day 2020 at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Locals ride for free every year on Community Day.

Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR) held their annual Community Day event on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Every year, KAR hosts Community Day as a way to give back to the community with a free day of skiing and snowboarding.

Locals from Kimberley, Cranbrook, TaTa Creek, Skookumchuck, Wasa and surrounding areas were able to get a free ski pass with proof of local residency.

This year’s Community Day was a success, with the hill having received over 14cm of fresh powder for locals to enjoy.

KAR also donates proceeds from the annual barbecue at Community Day to a local group or initiative. Proceeds from this year’s barbecue will be going towards the Kimberley Volunteer Ski Patrol.

Photos courtesy of Colby Katzberg and Kimberley Alpine Resort.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Colby Katzberg file.

Colby Katzberg file. Colby Katzberg file.

Colby Katzberg file.

Kimberley Alpine Resort file.

Ski Patrol volunteers. Kimberley Alpine Resort file.

Previous story
Kimberley Dynamiters win two close games over weekend

Just Posted

Fatal car crash south of Elkford

On January 11, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Elk Valley RCMP responded to… Continue reading

Kimberley Dynamiters win two close games over weekend

The Kimberley Dynamiters won both their games over the weekend, but both… Continue reading

Shypitka updates RDEK on proposed provincial time changes

A famous German physicist once said time is relative. And when it… Continue reading

UPDATE: Highway open between Kimberley and Cranbrook

Earier today, Highway 95A was closed in both directions near the McPhee… Continue reading

Pools closed at Fairmont, Radium

No timeline to indicate when both locations will reopen

VIDEO: B.C. stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

One man dead after police-involved shooting near Lytton

Two other people in the residence were evacuated safely

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

Natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. will proceed despite protests, Horgan says

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Evergreen 2020 Coming to Centre 64

A fun and informative event designed for the mature woman, Evergreen 2020… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Canada Strong’ campaign aims to help pay Iran plane crash victims’ funeral costs

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing will no longer take place for Oscar Arfmann

Man convicted of killing B.C. toddler released on bail as he awaits appeal

There are numerous restrictions placed on Tallio outside of prison

Most Read