Community Day 2020 at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Locals ride for free every year on Community Day.

Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR) held their annual Community Day event on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Every year, KAR hosts Community Day as a way to give back to the community with a free day of skiing and snowboarding.

Locals from Kimberley, Cranbrook, TaTa Creek, Skookumchuck, Wasa and surrounding areas were able to get a free ski pass with proof of local residency.

This year’s Community Day was a success, with the hill having received over 14cm of fresh powder for locals to enjoy.

KAR also donates proceeds from the annual barbecue at Community Day to a local group or initiative. Proceeds from this year’s barbecue will be going towards the Kimberley Volunteer Ski Patrol.

Photos courtesy of Colby Katzberg and Kimberley Alpine Resort.



