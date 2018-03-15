Continued KIXS success at Nationals

Kimberley’s Nordic team (KIXS) continued their success at Nationals in Thunder Bay on Thursday.

This morning’s sprints were delayed by an hour due to cold conditions — temperatures of -18C with wind chill on top of that! However, it was wonderfully sunny and conditions were fast for the sprints. Quinn Morgan qualified in 30th position for the last spot in the quarter finals for Junior Girls, but she was unable to advance any further after a fall. In the Juvenile division, Marielle Ackermann continued her successful Nationals by qualifying in 6th position. She went on to win the silver medal, reaching the finish line in a photo finish with eventual winner Liliane Gagnon from Québec.

Tomorrow is another rest day, and on Saturday both the Junior and Juvenile girls will be racing in a mass start 7.5 km classic race, which will wrap up the competition here in Thunder Bay.