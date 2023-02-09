COTR Avs hosting PACWEST Championship

This will be the first time the Avs have hosted the event since 2019

The College of the Rockies Avalanche, Men’s and Women’s teams, pictured in action against the Camosun College Chargers in Cranbrook, Jan. 21 and 22. COTR is hosting PACWEST championships, Feb. 24 and 25. Barry Coulter photos

College of the Rockies Avalanche volleyball program is hosting the 2023 PACWEST Championships on their home court, February 24 and 25.

“We are excited for the opportunity to host the top four men’s and women’s teams in the province,” said Cori Andrichuk, Manager of Student Life and Athletics. “The teams will be competing for the top spot in the PACWEST and the opportunity to advance to the CCAA National Championships.

“We are anticipating very exciting, high-quality volleyball games throughout the Championships.”

Games kick off at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 24 with additional games at 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. The schedule will be the same for Saturday’s matches, culminating with the gold medal match Saturday evening.

After a win during an end of January road trip, the Avalanche men’s team clinched their spot in the Championship, ensuring they will compete on their home court. The women’s team’s fate will be determined in the weeks leading up to the event with several variables in play.

“To be able to play in front of our home crowd for the 2023 PACWEST Championships is extremely exciting and presents a tremendous opportunity for the Avalanche men’s volleyball team,” said men’s coach Cisco Farrero. “From day one, this group of athletes set lofty goals for our season and have shown the commitment, tenacity, and camaraderie necessary to navigate the season in the pursuit of victory. That hard work has paid off with a strong regular season record and we are looking forward to the challenge and opportunity to play our best games of the season on our home court for a shot at a PACWEST title.”

It has been four years since College of the Rockies last hosted the PACWEST Championships, which saw the Vancouver Island Mariners win the men’s and women’s championships.

In 2016, the College’s women’s volleyball team surprised the top three seeded teams to win the gold medal at the PACWEST Championship, earning a spot in the National Championships held in Charlottetown, PEI.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to host the PACWEST Championship again,” said women’s coach Bryan Fraser. “The volleyball community in East Kootenays has been rapidly growing and hosting an event of this caliber here is only going to increase local interest in the sport and in our post-secondary programs. Our team has been working toward this opportunity and we’re determined to make the most of our home advantage.”

Several local companies have stepped forward to sponsor this year’s championship, but Athletics and Student Life Specialist Dylan Thompson welcomes additional sponsors, encouraging them to contact him at dthompson@cotr.bc.ca.

Extra seating will be brought in to accommodate 450 spectators with weekend passes now on sale. If any seats are remaining, day passes will be available at the door.

“We encourage fans to purchase the weekend pass to guarantee entry,” Andrichuk said. “Individual game tickets will be limited based on available seating.”

Weekend passes for adults are $30, and seniors, children, and College students can get their weekend passes for $20. Children under 12 are free with a paying adult.

Tickets can be purchased at the College’s gym office or by calling 250-489-2751 x3252.