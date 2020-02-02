Cotter Rink wins 2020 BC Men’s Curling Championship

The Cotter Rink from Vernon/Kelowna has done it again, winning their ninth brier on Sunday afternoon at the Men’s 2020 BC Curling Championships at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. In an exciting game against the young Tardi rink from Langley/Victoria, Cotter would set a new record for most briers won in the province. The final score was 10-6 for the Cotter rink.

“I’m at a loss for words, it’s an incredible feeling. It’s hard to even put it into words at this point in time,” said Skip Jim Cotter after their game. “Hats off to the Tardi team, we knew it was going to be a phenominal game. It feels great at this moment and at the same time you sort of feel for those guys because we’re close with them too.”

Earlier in the day, the women’s final took place and Team Brown from Kamloops ended up victorious after a nail biting game against Team Wark with an 8-7 finish that required an extra end.



