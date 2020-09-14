Cam Reid, a local product who played with the Kimberley Dynamiters last season, has joined the Cranbrook Bucks for the upcoming BCHL season. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks.

Cranbrook Bucks announce five player commitments

Local product Cam Reid joins newest BCHL franchise along with four other players

The Cranbrook Bucks have announced five new player commitments to the team, including a local product who played with the Kimberley Dynamiters last season.

The latest slate of commitments include defencemen Cam Reid and Cameron Kungle, along with three forwards in Nathan Fox, Jarrod Smith and Hayden Gelbard.

Reid, who grew up playing minor hockey in Cranbrook and Kimberley, has joined the Bucks after impressing at a rookie camp at the beginning of September, according to a team release.

“We are thrilled to have Cam join the Bucks for our inaugural season in the BCHL,” said Ryan Donald, the head coach and general manager of the Cranbrook Bucks. “Cam possesses exceptional skating ability and is a defenseman that stood out at our Rookie Camp in September. After watching him play in more detail it became clear to our staff that Cam is a player who is prepared to make the jump to the BCHL this season.”

Reid, 18, spent last season patrolling the blue line for the Kimberley Dynamiters, collecting 18 points in 40 KIJHL games.

Fellow defenceman Kungle, who hails from Red Deer, played midget prep with the Okanagan Hockey Academy last season, tallying 15 points in 31 games.

“Cam is a player who stood out at our Rookie Camp for a number of reasons,” said Donald.” He is a defenseman who has size and length in his game, but also showed very good puck skill and mobility for a player with his frame. We are excited to bring Cam to Cranbrook and be a part of his continued growth and development in the future.”

Up front, the three newest forwards will add versatility and skill to the lineup.

Fox, an 18-year-old from Okotoks, played last season with the Airdrie Thunder of the HJHL, scoring 35 points in 29 games.

“Nathan is a player that our staff has tracked for a while and showed extremely well at our Rookie Camp in early September,” said Donald. “He has a good combination of speed and skill which will allow him to fit into our style of play well. He is a player that can play multiple roles in our lineup and is a player we are excited to work with.”

Gelbard, also 18 years old, comes out of West Vancouver, where he played for the Vancouver NW Hawks U-18 AAA as a point-per-game player in 37 contests.

“Hayden is another forward that our staff has followed for a while and used our Rookie Camp to solidify a place on our roster for our inaugural BCHL season,” said Donald. “He has great strength in his game and plays a very consistent game. He is the type of player that can move around a lineup easily due to his versatility and consistency. We are thrilled to be able to add Hayden to our roster this fall.”

Smith, the youngest of the newest group of commitments, is a 16-year-old also from West Vancouver, spending last season playing for West Vancouver Academy E-15.

“Jarrod is a player that encompasses a lot of what we want in our hockey club – work ethic, competitiveness, speed and tenacity,” said Donald. “He adds a large motor to a very good offensive skill set which we believe will make him an effective BCHL player during his career. In addition to his on-ice abilities he a young man that is mature beyond his years. Jarrod will be a great addition to our team and the City of Cranbrook.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Just Posted

Evacuation Alert lifted on Doctor Creek wildfire

The area restriction in the vicinity of the fire remains in effect

Cranbrook Bucks announce five player commitments

Local product Cam Reid joins newest BCHL franchise along with four other players

COVID-19 case confirmed at Teck Trail

Teck Trail says the employee has been self-isolating since symptoms started Sept. 8

Smoky skies expected to last several days across East Kootenay

Smoke from western U.S. wildfires has blanketed much of B.C. for the past several days

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

A lot of people turned to gardening during the pandemic

VIDEO: Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

Canada hopes to avert new U.S. tariff war, but stands ready to fire: Champagne

The Trump administration imposed the new national-security tariffs last month

Office furniture shortages loom as Canadians stay home this fall

This comes as a looming second wave of COVID-19 means many Canadians are not returning to the office or school just yet

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Clinics are expected to be operational by 2022

BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has lead to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts

In B.C., warm conditions and the threat of wildfire smoke may remain in the picture for a few more weeks

U.S. wildfire smoke blankets B.C., wafts east to Alberta, affecting air quality

Smoke comes from hundreds of wildfires burning in Washington state, Oregon and California

Green party in B.C. set to announce new leader after three-way race

Three candidates are vying for the top job after nine days of online and phone voting

Most Read