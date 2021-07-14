Cranbrook Bucks hire Myles Fitzgerald as assistant coach for two-year contract

Pictured is Myles Fitzgerald, the new Assistant Coach of the Cranbrook Bucks. (Cranbrook Bucks file)

The Cranbrook Bucks have announced the hiring of Myles Fitzgerald as Assistant Coach for a two-year contract.

Fitzgerald will join the team for the 2021-2022 season.

Fitzgerald is a 5-year BCHL alumnus playing in over 200 games and collecting over 200 points for Nanaimo, Prince George, and Victoria before heading to Bemidji State University for 4 years, the Bucks said in a press release.

Hailing from Port Alberni, Fitzgerald has also played three years of professional hockey with time spent in Hungary and Germany.

“We are excited to have the chance to bring Myles on staff as an Assistant Coach with the Bucks,” said Head Coach and GM Ryan Donald.

“Myles is a young man who is eager to give back to the game of hockey after concluding his professional playing career, and we are equally enthusiastic to give him that opportunity here in Cranbrook. I have been able to work alongside Myles over the past few years and am confident that his playing experience combined with his work ethic and character will make him a great addition to our organization and community.”

Fitzgerald says he is excited to bring his professional experience and passion for hockey to the Bucks organization.

“I am looking forward to working and learning from Coach Donald and developing the players to create a very competitive team for the City of Cranbrook,” he said. “I can’t wait to get to work!”