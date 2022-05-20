Cranbrook, Kimberley represented in history-making WHL Draft

Cranbrook and Kimberley were represented in the WHL Draft on Thursday, as three local players began their journey to major-junior hockey by being selected.

The 2022 WHL Draft, which featured the 2007-born class, was also one for the history books, as the first-ever female skater was drafted by the Vancouver Giants.

Out of the East Kootenay, the Prince George Cougars selected LW Logan Flint in the eighth round. A Cranbrook product, Flint spent last season with Rink H.A. Kelowna U15 Prep, tallying 24 goals and potting 32 assists for 56 points in as many games, while playing under head coach Jarome Iginla, a rather notable and retired NHLer.

In the 10th Round, the Seattle Thunderbirds selected Brayden Holberton, a RW forward who spent last season with the East Kootenay U15AA.

In the 11th round, the Winnipeg Ice chose Logan Murray, a centre hailing from Kimberley. Last season, Murray skated with the Edge School U15 Prep, notching 15 goals and 19 assists in 29 games.

Elsewhere in the East Kootenay, Golden’s Owen Mastroianni was selected by the Edmonton Oil Kings out of the 11th round. The LW spent last season playing alongside Murray with the Edge School U15 Prep, scoring 31 points in 30 games.

The Medicine Hat Tigers held the first overall pick, selecting Gavin McKenna out of the Rink H.A. Kelowna U18 Prep, who tallied a whopping 91 points in 53 games this past season.

The Vancouver Giants also made WHL history, drafting Chloe Primerano — the first-ever female skater chosen in the WHL Draft — in the 13th round. Primerano, who patrols the blueline for the Burnaby Winter Club Academy U15 Prep, scored two goals and collected 17 assists in 30 games last season.