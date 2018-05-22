Cranbrook Lacrosse hosts home tourney

Earlier this month, Cranbrook Lacrosse hosted a home tournament, in which the local teams — comprised of players from both Kimberley and Cranbrook — saw some great success.

“We had three Tyke teams from Cranbrook, one from the West Kootenays and one from Rocky View,” said Karyn Yasinsky from Cranbrook Lacrosse. “They played a festival style tournament and there was alot of fun had by all.”

There were two Novice teams from Cranbrook, along with two from West Kootenay. The West Kootenay team won the Novice division.

Cranbrook had two Peewee teams, which placed first and second against two West Kootenay teams.

Bantam had Cranbrook, West Kootenays, Lacoka, Medicine Hat and as far away as Maple Ridge. The final game was Medicine Hat and Maple Ridge winner was Medicine Hat.

Midget had Cranbrook, West Kootenay, Shuswap, Rocky View, Calgary Hornets, Calgary Sabrecats. The final game was Cranbrook vs Shuswap. Cranbrook won gold with a score of 12 to 4.

There was an MVP for each game where a player received a Chris Watson Memorial shirt with the #CHRISWATSONWARRIOR on them.

“We would like to thank all the teams for traveling to Cranbrook for being apart of The Kootenay Shootout tournament,” Yasinsky said.