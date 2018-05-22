Cranbrook Lacrosse hosts home tourney

Earlier this month, Cranbrook Lacrosse hosted a home tournament, in which the local teams — comprised of players from both Kimberley and Cranbrook — saw some great success.

“We had three Tyke teams from Cranbrook, one from the West Kootenays and one from Rocky View,” said Karyn Yasinsky from Cranbrook Lacrosse. “They played a festival style tournament and there was alot of fun had by all.”

There were two Novice teams from Cranbrook, along with two from West Kootenay. The West Kootenay team won the Novice division.

Cranbrook had two Peewee teams, which placed first and second against two West Kootenay teams.

Bantam had Cranbrook, West Kootenays, Lacoka, Medicine Hat and as far away as Maple Ridge. The final game was Medicine Hat and Maple Ridge winner was Medicine Hat.

Midget had Cranbrook, West Kootenay, Shuswap, Rocky View, Calgary Hornets, Calgary Sabrecats. The final game was Cranbrook vs Shuswap. Cranbrook won gold with a score of 12 to 4.

There was an MVP for each game where a player received a Chris Watson Memorial shirt with the #CHRISWATSONWARRIOR on them.

“We would like to thank all the teams for traveling to Cranbrook for being apart of The Kootenay Shootout tournament,” Yasinsky said.

Previous story
Dynamiters’ Ketola commits to Bethel University
Next story
BC Games Society president to step down

Just Posted

Bear causes damage to property on Dogwood Drive

WildSafeBC urges residents to store their garbage, remove all attractants

Rotary at work in Kimberley

Last Wednesday, Kimberley Rotarians Scott Owen, Pat Barclay and Sandra Roberts were… Continue reading

Kimberley’s Boil Water Notice lifted

Water Quality Advisory remains in effect

Dynamiters’ Ketola commits to Bethel University

JOSH LOCKHART Kimberley Dynamiters’ Nicholas Ketola has committed to Bethel University (NCAA… Continue reading

Council discusses parking at proposed development, 580 Mark Street

First development proposal for a multi-family unit since 2010.

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

B.C. flood risk switches from snowmelt to rainfall: River Forecast Centre

Kootenays and Fraser River remain serious concerns

Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

“Canada has to work for all Canadians, that’s why we’re fighting for the pipeline”

Canadian government spending tens of millions on Facebook ads

From January 2016 to March 2018, feds spent more than $24.4 million on Facebook and Instagram ads

Canada, U.S. to begin Columbia River Treaty negotiations on May 29

B.C. MLA Katrine Conroy will represent the province in the talks

VIDEO: How to use naloxone to stop a fentanyl overdose

ANKORS’ Chloe Sage shows what to do when someone is overdosing

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

Lawsuit is the latest move in the two provinces’ ongoing feud over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws

Justice officials say there have not been substantial updates to federal family laws in 20 years

Most Read