Cranbrook Outlaws complete undefeated season

The Cranbrook Outlaws ended the regular season undefeated with a 16-0 record. The Outlaws now head in to the play offs on July 23-24 in first place in the Cindy Garant division. Fletcher Backshell-Jones, Wyatt Fancy and Kasey Miller lead the league in points, taking the top three overall spots. Fletcher ended the regular season with 105 points while Wyatt collected 84 points and Kasey collected 82 points.

According to head coach, Russ Sheppard, “The players are continuing to commit to being better each practice and game. The process of this commitment has led to their results”.

The Memorial Arena will host the play off action on Saturday, July 23 at 1 pm and Sunday, July 24 at 10 am with the possibility of a tie breaking game at 3 pm. The outlaws will be looking to continue their winning streak to win the play offs and advance to the Alberta provincial championship in Sylvan Lake, AB on August 5-7.

Entrance to the play off games is by donation. On Saturday, there will be a beer garden and concession. The Outlaws have appreciated the fan support this season and are looking forward to playing in front of an enthusiastic and large crowd on July 23/24.