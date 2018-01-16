India Sherret smiles after earning a bronze medal at a World Cup ski cross event in Sweden on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Alpine Canada Twitter)

Cranbrook’s India Sherret earns first World Cup ski cross podium finish

21-year-old wins bronze medal in the Indre Fjall, Sweden competition, continues impressive season

India Sherret has already hit a lot of highs in her young career, but her bronze medal in Sweden on Saturday is her biggest achievement yet.

Racing in the Indre Fjall, a World Cup ski cross event, the 21-year-old Cranbrook native finished in third place and made her first ever appearance on the podium in the circuit.

The 2017 Nor-Am Cup champion and former Freestyle Junior World Ski Champion, had “an incredible performance” according to Alpine Canada, and won both the quarterfinals and semifinals before displaying impressive passes and consistent skiing in a final where she was only bested by Sandra Naeslund of Sweden (gold) and Mariell Berger Sabbatel of France (silver).

“No words are needed for how I’m feeling right now,” Sherret wrote on her official Facebook page. “Beyond stoked to claim my first World Cup podium on such a fun course in Idre Fjäll… a huge thanks goes out to the people that support me, the family, friends, and extended community I have with me makes all the difference.”

In December, Sherett had kicked off the 2017 World Cup season with a then career-best eighth place finish at the Val Thorens ski record in France. While she struggled in subsequent events in Switzerland, Austria and Italy (placing 19th, 18th and 16th), she rose to the occasion in Sweden.

Fellow Canadian team members Kelsey Serwa of Kelowna, Georgia Simmerling of North Vancouver and Mont-Tremblant’s Brittany Phelan finished fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively. The nation’s medal tally is now at seven for the 2017-18 season.

Sherret started her career at 14 years old as a part of the Kimberley Alpine team, before being noticed by Alberta Ski Cross and making the Canadian National Development Team in 2014-15.

Previous story
Athletes training in Europe for upcoming Para Alpine World Cup
Next story
Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics

Just Posted

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by: Marilee Quist Wow! Here it is the middle of January,… Continue reading

Know it All

At the Gallery Cranbrook Arts Yvonne Vigne and her four daughters have… Continue reading

BC Liberal leadership candidate stops in Cranbrook

Andrew Wilkinson drums up local support as race enters final weeks.

Hotel Kimberley seeking support from City Council for unfair tax assessment in 2017

New owners took over in April, unable to appeal $1.246 million tax assessment.

East Kootenay snowpack normal for January

The provincial government’s River Forecast Centre has issued its first snow survey… Continue reading

11th annual Ullr Dag Festival at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The event pays homage to the God of snow, Ullr.

Hunting regulation changes

The BC Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources is seeking public… Continue reading

Vernon to host largest Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in 2019

Games to be held Feb. 21-23, with more than 800 athletes expected to take part

Sentencing hearing begins for ex-BC Liberals employee in ‘quick wins’ scandal

Former communications director Brian Bonney pleaded guilty last October

Sunwing vacation passengers left at Abbotsford airport

YXX staffers receive praise for help to passengers; airline criticized

B.C. volunteers plan to step up in Haiti despite Trump’s alleged remarks

Support for Haitian orphans continues

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics

The pair earned a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games

Diplomacy on agenda at North Korea summit in Vancouver

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting Tuesday to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Kids chained in Calif. house of horrors; parents arrested

Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions

Most Read