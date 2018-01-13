India Sherret smiles after earning a bronze medal at a World Cup ski cross event in Sweden on Satruday. (Photo courtesy of Alpine Canada Twitter)

Cranbrook’s India Sherret earns first World Cup ski cross podium finish

21-year-old wins bronze medal in the Indre Fjall, Sweden competition, continues impressive season

India Sherret has already hit a lot of highs in her young career, but her bronze medal in Sweden on Saturday is her biggest achievement yet.

Racing in the Indre Fjall, a World Cup ski cross event, the 21-year-old Cranbrook native finished in third place and made her first ever appearance on the podium in the circuit.

twitter.com

The 2017 Nor-Am Cup champion and former Freestyle Junior World Ski Champion, had “an incredible performance” according to Alpine Canada, and won both the quarterfinals and semifinals before displaying impressive passes and consistent skiing in a final where she was only bested by Sandra Naeslund of Sweden (gold) and Mariell Berger Sabbatel of France (silver).

“No words are needed for how I’m feeling right now,” Sherret wrote on her official Facebook page. “Beyond stoked to claim my first World Cup podium on such a fun course in Idre Fjäll… a huge thanks goes out to the people that support me, the family, friends, and extended community I have with me makes all the difference.”

twitter.com

In December, Sherett had kicked of the 2017 World Cup season with a then career-best eighth place finish at the Val Thorens ski record in France. While she struggled in subsequent events in Switzerland, Austria and Italy (placing 19th, 18th and 16th), she rose to the occasion in Sweden.

Fellow Canadian team members Kelsey Serwa of Kelowna, Georgia Simmerling of North Vancouver and Mont-Tremblant’s Brittany Phelan finished fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively. The nation’s medal tally is now at seven for the 2017-18 season.

Sherret started her career at 14 years old as a part of the Kimberley Alpine team, before being noticed by Alberta Ski Cross and making the Canadian National Development Team in 2014-15.

