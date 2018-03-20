Cross country skiers return to BC after excellent Nationals

Wrapping up a very successful week at the Canadian Nationals in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Kimberley’s Marielle Ackermann received a silver medal for overall aggregate for Juvenile Girls.

Ackermann and her fellow KIXS teammates, Quinn Morgan and MacKenzie McLean, would like to thank their head coach and wax guru Frank Ackermann and assistant wax tech David Morgan for their hard work both this week and during the entire season. Their efforts helped make these Nationals such a great success for the Kimberley Nordic Racers.

It was a very successful nationals overall for team BC with the province winning the Junior Aggregate Title and coming second in the overall aggregate title.

In addition to the KIXS team doing so well, Kimberley’s Molly Miller, who now skis out of Rossland, came back to BC with three bronze and one gold after her first nationals racing in the Junior Girls category. Despite her young age, the gold medal was Molly’s seventh Canadian National title in five years.

Congratulations to all of Kimberley’s skiers for a terrific season and great Nationals.