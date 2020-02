(LtoR) Alex Morrison, Mark Williams, John Morris and his son, Tristan Sievewright, Dan Does, Judy Morris, Randy Lucas. (Front) Kaye Beedle, Zena Williams. Submitted file

This past Saturday was Curling Day in Canada and clubs across the country, including Kimberley celebrated the ‘roaring game’.

Bulletin Publisher Zena Williams was hosting guests from England and took them down to the Kimberley Curing Club to try curling.

While there, they were honoured to bump into two-time Olympic gold-medalist John Morris, who owns a home in Kimberley.

curling