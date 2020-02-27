There are 16 teams in Hope until March 1, competing in the BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championship. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard)

Curling provincials start with strong showing by Victoria teams

Sixteen teams competing in Hope for chance to represent B.C. at nationals

Victoria’s mixed double duos came out to win, at the first day of the provincial championships in Hope on Wednesday.

Five teams representing the capital city won their first draws of the 16-team competition.

In Pool A, Carley Sandwith and Cameron de Jong scoring 10 over their competitors, Hope Curling Club’s Debbie McKinney and Teery Foord, who scored zero.

READ MORE: Hope Curling Club set to welcome provincial championship in February

Connar Croteau and Karly King Simpson of Victoria and Campbell River also posted a win, as did Victoria’s Steph Jackson Baier and Corey Chester, and Duncan Silversides and Sasha Wilson.

Kayla Wilson and Troy Cowan, playing for Victoria, Tunnel Town/Delta, also earned their first win of the tournament.

Other teams winning on day one of the five day tournament were Royal City’s Gallaugher and Shannon Ward, Kelowna’s Elsie Everest and Adam Cseke and Chilliwack’s Rhys Gamache and Stephanie Prinse.

The teams are all vying for a chance to represent B.C. at the nationals in Manitoba, March 17-22. The action continues at the Hope Curling Club until March 1. There is no entrance fee and bleachers have been set up for better viewing.

For live results, visit CurlBC.

READ MORE: B.C.’s mixed doubles starts with ceremonial rock throw in Hope

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
news@hopestandard.com

@CHWKcommunity
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C.’s mixed doubles starts with ceremonial rock throw in Hope

Just Posted

Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank yearly report

The Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank recently held its Annual General Meeting… Continue reading

KIJHL announces Eddie Mountain Division award winners

The Dynamiters’ Brock Palmer is MVP and Top Scorer; Derek Stuart is Coach of the Year

Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment listings

Cranbrook Arts Programs Tots on Tuesdays will continue until Spring Break. They… Continue reading

?aq’am goes into lockdown after reports of shots fired

A lockdown of buildings out at the ?aq’am community was lifted without… Continue reading

Kimberley cross country skier in Europe with Team B.C.

So far no problems due to coronavirus, coach says

B.C. residents in Wet’suwet’en territory have right to police presence: Public Safety Minister

Nevertheless, Bill Blair said officials remain ‘very anxious’ for the barricades to come down

Canada’s 13th coronavirus case confirmed as husband of 12th patient

More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 have occurred since the virus emerged in China

Shuswap boy wins hockey stick from NHL hero with rock, paper, scissors

Chase’s Payton Koch’s exchange with Minnesota Wild’s Kevin Fiala caught on camera

Surrey will replace its RCMP force with municipal police, province confirms

City of Surrey has been authorized to set up its own city police force

UPDATE: Son, 5, dies in hospital after crash that killed dad, older son on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to meet today with federal and B.C. governments

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks

Chinatowns across Canada report drop in business due to new coronavirus fears

Around the world, about 81,000 people have become ill with the virus

VIDEO: Province promotes ‘lifting each other up’ on 13th annual Pink Shirt Day

Students, MLAs, community members gathered at B.C. Parliament Buildings Wednesday

Prepare for new coronavirus like an emergency, health minister advises

About 81,000 people around the world have now become ill with COVID-19

Most Read