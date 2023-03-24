Day one at the 2023 Para Alpine Canadian and USA National Championships

The 2023 FIS Para Alpine Skiing Canadian and USA National Championships are underway now at Kimberley Alpine Resort, concluding an epic season for Dreadnaught Ski Racing.

Dreadnaught’s Donna Briggs said hosting the Para Teams annually is like welcoming extended family back home, and that it was awesome to see everyone at the resort again after two years disrupted by the pandemic.

READ MORE: Dreadnaught reflects on 10 days of FIS racing at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Around 45 of the best Para Alpine athletes from the United States and Canada are competing for five days. The athletes competing at these championships have either a physical or visual impairment.

The championships commenced on Friday, Mar. 245 with Super G races. Saturday and Sunday will consist of Giant Slalom on the Rosa run and the final two days will be Slalom on Rosa Bottom.

More to come…