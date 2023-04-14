Delta Ice Hawks win clash against Oceanside Generals at Cyclone Taylor Cup

The Ice Hawks take the lead in the tournament after a 7-4 win on Friday (April 14) afternoon

The Delta Ice Hawks defeated the Oceanside Generals 7-4 in a high-octane contest on Friday (April 14) afternoon at the Revelstoke Forum in game-day two of the Cyclone Taylor Cup.

After an evening off and time to regroup from their loss on Thursday (April 13) afternoon, the Ice Hawks came out playing some free-flowing hockey, with their offence looking dialled in.

The Ice Hawks opened the scoring through Carson Merriman a little over halfway through the first period to give the team the 1-0 lead.

After the break, the Ice Hawks looked like they were shovelling coal into the engine. Goals from Alec Scouras and Alex Lucchesi put the team from Delta up 3-0 halfway through the second frame.

The Generals broke into the game with six and a half minutes left in the period through Ethan Hawes, grabbing his second goal of the tournament.

The Ice Hawks answered shortly after with a goal from Brayden Sinclair to restore their three-goal lead, 4-1 the score after two.

In the third, the flood gates opened.

Oceanside came out of the gates in the final frame with a pair of goals from Tyler Gyori and Dante Paziuk to cut the lead to one, 4-3 in favour of the Ice Hawks.

The Ice Hawks showed good character to bounce back after letting in a pair of quick goals.

Delta players Carson Hemenway and Payton Hu found the back of the net to restore the Ice Hawks three-goal cushion.

The high-scoring contest ended with tensions boiling over on both sides, causing the referees to intervene and give out a number of penalties, including a game misconduct to Oceanside’s Jordan Harvey.

The contest ended in a 7-4 victory for the Delta Ice Hawks who now lead the tournament with 4 points after two games.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are back in action to take on the Kimberley Dynamiters tonight at 7 p.m.

