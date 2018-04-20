Disappointment for Team BC at U18 curling

Kaila Buchy intends to continue competitive curling

Left, Team BC shares a laugh at the 2018 Canadian Under-18 Boys and Girls Curling Championships in St. Andrews, N.B. Left to right: coach Jim Cotter, skip Jaelyn Cotter, third Kaila Buchy, second Katelyn McGillivray and lead Cassidy Schwaerzle (Curling Canada/Mark Finley photo)

Kimberley junior curler Kaila Buchy is back home from a trip to the U18 Junior Nationals, and although she and the Cotter rink didn’t win, it was an experience she wouldn’t have missed.

“It was a great experience and I learned a lot,” she said.

Kaila, a grade 10 student, is no stranger to competitive curling, having curled with her sister Alysha for many years, including winning a high school championship a few years ago.

With Alysha and the rest of that team having aged out of the U18 category, Kaila was a free agent this year and she was picked up by the Jaelyn Cotter rink for the U18 championships.

Unfortunately the team just missed the playoffs, and finished fifth in the championship, which was eventually won by the Nova Scotia team.

“The goal is always more, and making the playoffs would have been nice,” she said. “But we did what we could and we played well.”

She definitely intends to continue in competitive curling.

The time on the Cotter team, while enjoyable, was always temporary, and Kaila hopes to join up with her sister again for the coming season to see what they can do on the junior (U21) circuit.

Previous story
Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with U.S. government
Next story
Cranbrook’s Bowen Byram representing Canada at U18 World Championships

Just Posted

RCMP warn of CRA scams

Callers re often threatened with jail or deportation

MLA Report

Quarterly report from MLA Doug Clovechok

Kimberley will go the distance with cardboard boats

For the Bulletin Time to save your cardboard and unroll your duct… Continue reading

Benjamin Circus headed to Kimberley

The Great Benjamin Circus is coming to the Kimberley Civic Centre on… Continue reading

Disappointment for Team BC at U18 curling

Kaila Buchy intends to continue competitive curling

Mark Creek Market’s Great Grocery Giveaway

Matt Honeyman wrangled almost $500 worth of groceries in 60 seconds.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

4-20: Pot activists continue their fight beyond legalization

Cannabis activists say there is still a lot to fight for beyond legalization

It’s tax time

Frequently asked questions

Comey memos: Trump talks of jailed journalists and ‘hookers’

A 15 page document written by former FBI Director James Comey about dealings with Trump is released to press

UPDATED: Prince Charles to be next Commonwealth leader

Prince Charles to succeed his mother Queen Elizabeth II as head of the 53-nation alliance

U.S. team wins BC Hockey League championship for first time in 39 years

B.C. players help the Wenatchee Wild defeat Prince George in best-of-seven series

Robot caretakers could be in your future

If the idea of a sex robot made heads turn this week, what about a robot nurse at your bedside?

Woman sentenced to life in Valentine’s Day shooting plot at Halifax mall

An American woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a decade

Most Read