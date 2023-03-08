Down, but not out: Dynamiters win 8-2 in game four in Fernie

Christian Mealey’s hard work he’s put in all season finally paid off in spades when it mattered most, getting three goals and three assists catapulting the Kimberley Dynamiters to an 8-2 win over the Fernie Ghostriders, while they were down 3-0 in the series. Paul Rodgers file.

The odds were stacked against the Kimberley Dynamiters heading into game four of round two of the playoffs. They were down 3-0 in their series after two defeats at home and a 4-1 loss in Fernie for game three. Game four saw them find another gear and extend their season with a shocking 8-2 win.

Head coach, general manager Derek Stuart said it was less that his team was sick of losing, they simply knew they had to win the game or their season was over.

“I think desperation took over last night and desperate teams are very dangerous, and last night was all about wanting it more,” Stuart said. “Guys going out and working hard and working smart, executing all our adjustments that we made, it was a great performance by everybody.”

The team made some changes to their structure in last night’s game, perhaps most notably putting defenceman Cam Reid in a forward position.

“He did fantastic,” Stuart said. “He hasn’t played forward much in his career, but he definitely was able to use his offensive skills and puck possession skills and vision a lot more, especially in the offensive zone.

“It helps us with some sustained pressure down low and there was very few turnovers in the offensive zone, by everyone, but Cam just solidified that.”

Reid had an assist on the first goal of the night, scored by Trey Stephenson midway through the first to tie the game after Fernie’s Kort Kisinger scored the opener a minute earlier.

Campbell Mclean had a big game, coming out with a whopping five points from two goals and three assists. That was miraculously bested by Christian Mealey who scored a hat trick and had three assists.

“He finally got rewarded for his hard work,” Stuart said. “He’s had a rough season in terms of offensive production but his work ethic is never in doubt and he just needed to make some smarter decisions with the puck and he did that last night. He took it to the net and he hit the net and he finally got rewarded, so everyone was happy to see him finally get rewarded for all his hard work.”

Overall the offensive lines were looking better than they have of late, hitting the net more and bearing down on their chances with a lot more success.

“Both teams have been taking advantage of their opportunities, them more so in the first three games and last night we did that more than they did,” Stuart explained. “I think the shots on goal totals are going to be very similar because you’ve got two very good hockey teams and two teams that put up 30, 35 shots a game usually.”

Goaltender Trystan Self, who was injured for a large chunk of the late season, played the full 60 minutes and stopped 32 of Fernie’s 34 shots on goal.

“Trystan looked a lot more comfortable than he did in game two, his angles were much better, his positioning was better, he was square to the shooter a lot more than in game two,” Stuart said. “That was a very huge step in his game, is not just actually playing it, but looking and feeling comfortable and he looked very comfortable last night.”

Now the key is to carry over that energy and momentum from this huge win into game five, which is back on home ice at what is sure to be a packed Civic Centre on Friday, Mar. 10.

“We enjoyed the bus trip home, it was a good night for us, but it’s over with and it doesn’t mean anything anymore,” Stuart said. “Fernie’s going to be coming out hard and we need to be ready to go on Friday night.”



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter