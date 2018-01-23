du Toit qualifies for Latin American tour

Although Kimberley’s Jared du Toit was disappointed in his efforts to qualify for the PGA tour this fall, the journey doesn’t end.

du Toit headed to Mexico for the PGA Tour Latinoamerica tournament, where he finished fourth and qualified to play the first half of the 2018 season on the Latinoamerica tour fully exempt.

The PGALA was founded in 2012 and is run by the PGA. The top five finishers on the PGALA earn status on the Web.com tour. The tour plays throughout South America.

du Toit played on the MacKenzie Tour in Canada this past summer, and will now golf all winter in South America.