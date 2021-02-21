Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (40), of Sweden, reaches for the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets’ Andrew Copp (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Dubois scores 2, including OT winner, as Jets edge Canucks 4-3

Elias Pettersson nets a pair for Vancouver

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored the overtime winner Sunday night, vaulting the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 comeback victory over the host Vancouver Canucks.

It was his second goal of the night and his second in a Jets (11-6-1) uniform, coming 27 seconds into extra time. Winnipeg also got a goal and an assist from Mark Scheifele and a power-play dagger from Neil Pionk in regulation.

Elias Pettersson forced overtime with his second goal of the night late in the third and the Canucks (8-12-2) also got a goal from Brandon Sutter.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves and Braden Holtby stopped 27 shots for Vancouver.

The result gives the Jets a sweep of a two-game series between the two sides after Winnipeg topped Vancouver 2-0 on Friday.

Pettersson forced overtime with his second goal of the night, a blast from the top of the left faceoff circle.

The goal came during an extended period of six-on-four hockey after Winnipeg defenceman Josh Morrissey was called for delay of game for sending the puck over the glass and Vancouver pulled Holtby with 1:42 to go. A power play earlier in the third had put the Jets up late into the game. Sutter was called for high sticking 9:44 into the period after bringing down his stick on Dubois’ head.

Winnipeg capitalized on the man advantage, with Pionk’s blast from the point beating Holtby stick side.

The Jets were 1-for-3 on the power play and the Canucks failed to convert on three opportunities with the extra player.

Scheifele had already knotted the score at 2-2 less than six minutes into the third. Wheeler found the puck in a scrum along the boards and sent it to Scheifele as he streaked into the Canucks zone solo. Holtby stopped the initial blast but couldn’t corral the rebound and the puck dribbled into the net behind him.

Schiefele and Wheeler had already registered assists on the night, helping Winnipeg get on the board 14:37 into the second frame.

READ MORE: Brossoit makes 29 saves as Winnipeg Jets blank Canucks 2-0

Wheeler found Dubois at the bottom of slot and fed him a slick pass from the goal line. The centreman beat Holtby with a quick snap shot to collect his first goal in a Jets uniform.

Sunday marked Dubois’ return to the lineup after missing four games with a muscle injury. It was just his third game since the Columbus Blue Jackets sent him to Winnipeg in a blockbuster trade for winger Patrik Laine on Jan. 23.

Vancouver had already posted a pair of goals in the first frame, starting with Sutter capitalizing on a fortunate bounce.

A shot from Canucks defenceman sailed wide and hit the end boards, sending the puck bouncing back to Sutter at the side of the Winnipeg net. The veteran forward popped it in past an out-of-position Hellebuyck to put Vancouver up 1-0 3:38 into the game.

Pettersson cushioned the lead midway through the period with a play that appeared to leave Hellebuyck shaking his head. The star centre had his back to the goalie when he put a stunning no-look shot through his legs and into the top-left corner of the net.

It was a heated start to Sunday’s game. Vancouver’s Zack MacEwen dropped the gloves with Jets defenceman Derek Forbort 2:30 in, and each got some good wacks in before MacEwen dropped Forbort to the ice.

The fight was sparked by some leftover business from Friday’s matchup, where Forbort lay several hits on the much smaller Nils Hoglander. A melee was sparked when Canucks rookie retaliated late with a crunch of his own along the boards.

Hoglander could be seen cheering MacEwen on from the bench during Sunday’s centre-ice tilt.

Both MacEwen and Forbort were handed five-minute majors for fighting.

The Canucks will be back in action Tuesday when they host the Oilers. The Jets are headed back to Winnipeg where they’ll entertain the Canadiens on Thursday.

NOTES: Scheifele extend his point streak to 10 games with an assist on Dubois’ goal. He has seven goals, eight assists across the stretch. … J.T. Miller registered the 200th assist of his NHL career on Pettersson’s goal.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

