Dynamiter Cam Reid one of league’s stars of the week

Not for the first time, Dynamiters defenceman Cam Reid has been named one of the KIJHL’s three stars of the week, following a strong performance at the Christmas Classic double header against Fernie.

Reid is currently tied for second on the team for points with a total of 31 through 29 games coming from 13 goals and 18 assists.

He is also currently second for points among defenceman across the entire KIJHL.

He added one goal and four total points to his tally at the Christmas Classic, where the Nitros won both of their games.

Last year, Reid returned to the Nitros after some time spent playing for the Cranbrook Bucks. Upon his return, Reid quickly established his value on the roster and by the end of season awards, he was named the Most Popular Player, and the top defenceman of both the team and the Eddie Mountain division.