Dynamiter goalie Trystan Self has been chosen as one of the KIKHL’s three stars this week. KIJHL photo

Keenan Ingram (Columbia Valley Rockies), Devin Benson (Kamloops Storm) and Trystan Self (Kimberley Dynamiters) were selected as the Instat KIJHL 3 Stars of the Week for the period ending, Dec. 4.

Ingram – Top Forward – The Calgary product earned his second selection of the season as Top Forward after he helped the Rockies earn a split against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats over the weekend. In a 7-6 loss to the Thunder Cats, Ingram had two goals and an assist. In their 9-1 win, the six-foot, 180-pound forward enjoyed another two goal, three-point performance. He leads the Rockies with 21 goals and 36 points in 20 games. He ranks fourth in the KIJHL in points.

Benson – Top Defenceman – The Kamloops product assisted on the insurance goal in their 4-0 win over the Chase Heat and finished with three assists in that game. In a 5-0 win over the 100 Mile House Wranglers, Benson picked up the second assist on the winning goal and added another assist. Since returning to the Storm from the MJHL, Benson is ninth on the team in points with two goals and 11 points in 10 games. Last season with the Storm, Benson produced 20 points in 37 games.

Self – Top Goalie – The Calgary product earned his third shutout of the season with a 26-save performance against the Nelson Leafs. Self turned aside 13 of those shots in the first period. Self now has nine wins with a .933 SP and a 2.00 GAA. It’s the second time that Self has been named the Top Goalie this season.