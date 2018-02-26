Dynamiter players pick up Eddie Mountain Rookie and Defence player of the year

JOSH LOCKHART

Two individual awards were handed out prior to the Kimberley Dynamiters’ first playoff game last Friday night.

Brock Palmer

“The winner of the Eddie Mountain, Regular Season Rookie of the Year was,” came booming over the PA system at the Kimberley Civic Centre on Friday February 23rd, “Number 10, Brock Palmer! Brock has had an amazing year with the Dynamiters, finishing first for his team and 12th overall in the KIJHL with a total of 58 points!”

Palmer was presented with the award by KIJHL Vice President Kathy Merkel.

“It’s awesome.” Palmer said, adding that it is the great that the league is recognizing him. “It’s very rewarding.”

Palmer credits his success to his linemates and his teammates.

“I’m going to sound biased here,” head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said. “That’s a no-brainer with the season he had.

“For an 18 year old to come into a league that he is unfamiliar with, and in a league with not many smaller guys have success, especially once teams get to know you, he just kept on producing points and playing well.”

Palmer expressed a lot of gratitude, “I want to say thank you to everyone that helped me out,” he said, “especially Derek Stuart, he has been awesome this year and has definitely helped me out.”

Brett Roberts

“The winner of the Eddie Mountain, Regular Season, Top Defenseman was #40 Brett Roberts!” Announced during Friday February 23rd home game. “Brett made a huge difference on and off the ice while also leading his team to a first place finish in the league.”

Roberts was presented with the award at centre ice by KIJHL Vice President Kathy Merkel.

“Its a huge honour,” Roberts said, “I’ve faced a lot of adversity this year with injuries and other things so it’s nice to see all the hard work pay off.”

“Brett had an outstanding year, especially after Christmas.” Head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said. “He got a lot better once he was comfortable with the team and being the captain, the leader of the team. Once that all became comfortable with him, he had a hell of a season. It was nice to see Brett rewarded for a great season in his 20 yearold year.”

For Roberts, he knows his success would not have come without the team, “I think a lot of my success has come because of my teammates, our D-core was strong all year and I think we all helped each other stay focused on achieving our goals.”