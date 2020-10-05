Dynamiters 2020-21 season schedule announced

The Kimberley Dynamiters have announced their official schedule for the delayed-start 2020-21 season.

The Nitros will return to the ice for the first time at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, facing off against rivals the Fernie Ghostriders right here at the Kimberley Civic Centre. The two teams will have a rematch the following evening at the Fernie Memorial Arena.

The following weekend the Nitros will welcome the Creston Valley Thunder Cats on Friday, Nov. 20 and then head to Creston that Saturday.

They’ll then take on the Columbia Valley Rockies at home on Friday, Nov. 27 and in Invermere on Saturday, Nov. 28, completing the first cycle of games against each team in their “cohort structure”.

This season, including its start date, was heavily modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cohort structure is one example of the modifications made to the league in order to allow a return to play.

KIJHL teams have all been placed into one of five cohorts, with a pair of four0team cohorts as well as a trio of three-team cohorts.

The Dynamiters were placed into a cohort group with Columbia Valley, Fernie and Creston. The season is going to be split into two phases for clubs like Kimberley who are participating in four0team cohorts. The three-team cohorts will be split into three phases. This is to allow for an equitable travel schedule and maximize the number of potential opponents.

Current provincial guidelines only allow for a maximum of 50 people in an arena at a given time, so there will not be fans, at least for the start of this season.

This year’s season will also be lacking three teams: the 100 Mile House Wranglers, Beaver Valley Nitehawks and the Spokane Braves. The Wranglers and Nitehawks chose to take a one-year leave of absence while the Braves are unable to compete due to ongoing travel restrictions between Canada and the U.S.

The Dynamiters will also have some upcoming exhibition games, the schedule for which will be announced as soon as it becomes available.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm woman one of the oldest competitive bowlers in Western Canada

Just Posted

Dynamiters 2020-21 season schedule announced

The Kimberley Dynamiters have announced their official schedule for the delayed-start 2020-21… Continue reading

Murder trial begins for two men charged in decade-old shooting

An innocent couple was killed in a targeted shooting that was a case of mistaken identity

Two RDEK directors join regional physician recruitment committee

Two RDEK directors have volunteered to join a local committee that is… Continue reading

Creston RCMP investigating after Jordan’s Cabin destroyed by fire

Police responded to a call at around 2:28 a.m. on Sept. 29 from a witness who was driving by the structure on Highway 3 and saw the fire

Fire ecologist delivers update to Kimberley City Council

Fuel mitigation work has been going on in Kimberley for over ten years

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper licence plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Sonia Furstenau says mental health key to recovery from pandemic

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Chilliwack property

A huge machine with a top speed of 15 kph was taken from an area near No. 3 road over the weekend

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Independent arbitrator finds layoffs breached collective agreement

B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

NDP to decide on bridge or tunnel by the end of 2020

Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Most Read