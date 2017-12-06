The Subway Seventh Player who skated warm up and stood for the anthem with the Dynamiters on December 2 was Jackson Lockhart. He is pictured with James Farmer.

Dynamiters add two new players

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters made a trade late last Friday night acquiring forward Colby Sherlock (‘98) from the Columbia Valley Rockies.

Sherlock is in his third season with the Rockies, and was surprised, if not even shocked, to be traded to a division rival.

Sherlock learned of the trade on Friday evening when the Rockies coach called him into the office. Since then it has been an emotional time for him.

“It caught me off guard that I got traded in the division, especially since I have been playing for the Rockies for three years.” Sherlock said over the phone as he finished packing his billet home in Invermere. “Change is good, and I will take it as a positive.

“But there is a lot of emotions leaving a team that you have played for for three years.”

The Sicamous native has played in 94 games with the Rockies scoring 16 goals and 17 assists. He has also played in four playoff games scoring one goal in 2016. He was recognized as the team’s Playoff Player of the Year that season. Last season, he was recognized as the Most Dedicated player on the team.

When Sherlock tried to deduce why he was traded, he was still caught up in the emotions of being blind-sided by the trade.

“I think a chance to go deep in the playoffs had something to do with [the trade].” He said trying to understand why he was traded away, but then in optimism he said that he must have impressed the Nitro’s coaching staff. “They think I can help their team because I play a fast physical game.”

Sherlock was able to joke that it will be very interesting on Saturday when the Nitros host the Rockies, adding that it will be an emotional game. But overall he is just hopeful of what the future may bring now that he is a Dynamiter.

“Have a good rest of the year, and hope to go as far was we can go in the playoffs.”

Head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said “We’re very happy to welcome Colby to our team.

“He is big and strong, plays physical and is a very good skater. Being able to add a veteran of 100 KIJHL games will help us now and come playoffs”

The Kimberley Dynamiters also announced that they had traded for ‘98 born forward Ryan Keilty from the Nelson Leafs early Friday morning.

Friday was a busy day in the KIJHL as it was a roster trimming deadline, teams needed to have no more than 25 player cards.

The Kimberley Dynamiters had released Austin Lawson and Tyler Van Steinburg, and then added Colby Sherlock the day prior to the deadline; leaving one spot open.

“Ryan will add to our team speed and make our penalty kill even stronger.” Head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said. “Everyone I spoke to had nothing but great things to say about Ryan’s character, team first attitude and work ethic.

“He was able to contribute on a daily basis for the league’s top team and we are confident he will do the same with us.”

For Keilty the trade was news to him, saying it was a pretty quick turnover of being called down to the Leafs office, being told he was traded, and then Stuart calling and welcoming him to the team.

The defensive forward is optimistic about playing with the Dynamiters, “I’m looking forward to playing with the style of play that the Nitro’s have because they move the puck and play very quickly. I think my game will fit in well with their system”

This is Keilty’s first season in the KIJHL, and in 23 games with the Nelson Leafs he has scored four goals and one assist.

The Summerland, BC native played for the Seattle Ravens of the U.S. Premier 3 Hockey League (Tier III) the season prior scoring 20 goals and 45 assists in 40 games.

Keilty is anticipated to be in the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

