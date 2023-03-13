Dynamiters battle back from three-game deficit to force game seven

Campbell McLean celebrates his game-winning goal over the Fernie Ghostriders. Paul Rodgers photo. The Kimberley Dynamiters celebrate Campbell McLean’s game-winning goal. Paul Rodgers photo. Campbell McLean scores, making it a 3-2 game over the Fernie Ghostriders in game five. Paul Rodgers photo. The Kimberley Dynamiters celebrate after Campbell McLean scores on an empty net to secure a 4-2 win. Paul Rodgers photo.

The Kimberley Dynamiters have won three straight games, battling back from a 3-0 deficit and have taken their round two playoff series with the Fernie Ghostriders to game seven, to be held in Kimberley on Monday, Mar. 13 at 7 p.m.

After a stunning 8-2 game four win in Fernie on Tuesday, the Dynamiters took an early lead in game five, with Kade Leskosky scoring an unassisted goal 40 seconds in. Christian Mealey would make it 2-0 with an assist from Campbell McLean two minutes later and the team looked to be handily in control of the game.

However, a fumble in Kimberley’s defensive zone and a slashing penalty from Kasey Miller led to goals from Ethan MacDuff and Liam Fitzgerald and the game was tied heading into the second.

The second period was scoreless as both teams battled to take the lead in the game. Five minutes into the third period, a perfectly positioned Campbell McLean was able to put one past Ghostrider goalie Aiden Kruhlak and the Civic Centre erupted.

McLean would then pot an empty netter and make it a 4-2 win, extending the series to game six and getting rewarded with a two goal, three point game.

Game six was back in Fernie on Saturday, Mar. 11 and was a nail-biter throughout. Fernie’s Jarod Sigouin opened the scoring halfway through the first and Tristan Weill tied it up a few minutes later. Kasey Miller scored on a power play late in the second period and Jake Watson scored early in the third to make it 3-1.

Fernie’s Taylor Haggerty nabbed a late goal adding to the drama, but the Nitros were able to hold them off and secure the win and force game seven.

Given the historic rivalry between these two teams, fans couldn’t have asked for a more dramatic series, and game seven, at the Civic Centre on Monday, Mar. 13 will be sure to be one for the history books.