Dynamiters battle Revelstoke Grizzlies and secure 1-0 shootout win

On Saturday, Nov. 5 the Kimberley Dynamiters took on the Revelstoke Grizzlies, currently the number-one team in the Doug Birks Division and after an exciting and exceptionally close game, the Dynamiters took a 1-0 win with a shootout goal from Kade Leskosky.

”That was one of the best games I’ve seen in a long time,” head coach, general manager Derek Stuart said. “You had two extremely good hockey teams that are very, very good defensively with two outstanding goaltenders. Looking back it probably shouldn’t be a big shock that it was scoreless.”

He went on to say that although when you win in a shootout, you’ve essentially tied the game, but he is pleased with the way they played on Saturday.

“If you play like that consistently you’re going to be tough to beat,” he said.

The Nitros’ play without the puck was some of the best they’ve shown all season. Stuart says that they can tend to have some lulls in their defensive play, Saturday’s game was a showcase of consistency and they were able to hold off a very strong defensive team.

Credit is also due to both teams’ goaltenders, both of whom were named stars of the game. Trystan Self, who at the end of last season was named team MVP and top Goaltender by both the Eddie Mountain Division and the entire KIJHL, was at his best, stopping all 27 shots that came at him.

Revelstoke’s Jozef Kuchaslo had to stop exactly twice as many, blocking 54 shots from the Nitros over the course of the night.

Defenceman and assistant captain Cam Reid was also recognized at Saturday’s game as the Jewels on Ninth player of the month. Stuart said he felt like Reid had a bit of a slow start in the first couple games of the season, but has been “fantastic since then.”

”I’ve said this before, he’s the best defenseman in our league, I haven’t seen one that’s better so far,” Stuart said. “It’s nice to see him playing like that and taking on the extra responsibility. He’s been very good defensively on top of the offence.”

The Dynamiters have a practice on Monday before their Tuesday-night game against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats, where Stuart says they will work on finding a way to either shut down or limit the damage of their dominant forward line.



