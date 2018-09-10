The Kimberley Dynamiters help the season home opener game at the Civic Centre on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Dynamiters begin season in a winning way

The Kimberley Dynamiters opened their 2018-19 KIJHL regular season this past weekend.

Josh Lockhart

The Kimberley Dynamiters opened their 2018-19 KIJHL regular season this past weekend in style.

They opened the year off celebrating as they raised three banners to the ceiling prior to their home opener: KIJHL Regular Season Champions, Kootenay Conference Champions, and the KIJHL Champions.

The game though, against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats, did not start the way they wanted it to. On the first shot of the game, 22 seconds into the game, the Cats opened the scoring.

“That was the most nervous we were all game,” Head Coach and General Manager Derek Stuart said.

It wasn’t until the midway point of the second when Luke Recchi scored the Nitros’ first goal of the season, that the team began to settle in.

However, the Cats came back the very next minute, regaining their one goal lead.

Before the period ended, Chase Gedny leveled the game at two.

As the third period progressed, the game seemed to be headed to OT tied at two. Neither team was giving the other space.

Given an opportunity, the Cats scored on the power play. Later, the Nitros responded with a power play goal of their own with Recchi’s second goal of the game.

This game was headed to overtime tied at three. An entertaining, yet intense, way to start the season.

“I was pleasantly surprised with the bench morale,” Stuart said, “and the lack of panic and nervousness.”

Just as quickly as the Cats scored to start the game, the Nitros needed only that much time to finish the game in OT, was Gedny, deflecting in his second of the game.

Adam Andersen made 24 saves for his first victory of the season.

“I liked a lot of things,” Stuart said after the game. “There was a lot of good things. There was obviously some mistakes, but you have to remind yourself that it is September 7th. For the most part, I liked a lot of the things that I saw for most of the game.”

Stuart was impressed with the play of Brock Palmer, Recchi, and Gedny, and how that translated to success on the scoresheet. Off the scoresheet, Jackson Bohan, and Cole Jensen impressed on defense.

The star of the game, Palmer, was known for his scoring last season, but in his first game, he had four assists.

“I like setting up my line mates,” he said. “It was good that we were getting good chemistry going, starting off the year right.”

The Nitros then traveled north to Golden to play the Rockets, the teams first road game of the season.

The first period was flat, neither team really taking an edge until the end when Neil Kingston scored his first KIJHL goal for the Nitros.

The second period was explosive; five goals, three for the Nitros, two for the rebranded Rockets. Connor Zdan scored his first KIJHL goal, Mitch Fargey scored his first goal as a Nitro, while Recchi scored his third of the weekend.

“Zdan made a great first impression,” Stuart said. “Especially since he’s only practiced once with us.”

He also added that the pairing of Tyson Meier and Fargey was excellent, as Fargey scored on the power play, which helped get the team going.

The Nitros pulled away with the game in the third, with Palmer and Gedny scoring. With the lead came an increase in roughing calls. Seven were called on both teams in the final 10 minutes.

“Boxscores can be deceiving, there wasn’t anything more than some minor pushing and shoving.”

The Nitros would win their second game of the year, 6-2, acquiring all four points up for grabs this past weekend.

“It took a while to get going,” Stuart summarized on the bus ride home after the game. “The last six minutes of the second period, and the third period went exceptionally well.”

Gedny was named the star of the game, earning three points in the game for a weekend total of five.

Palmer accumulated eight points over the weekend, earning the recognition as Hot in the KIJHL.

The Nitros next game is this Friday, September 14 in Spokane against the Braves.

Match Sticks: The Columbia Valley Rockies won both their weekend games. After the loss to the Nitros the Thunder Cats won in Spokane. Golden won their first game of the season, prior to their loss to the Nitros. The Fernie Ghostriders also split their opening weekend with a win and a loss.

 

The Kimberley Dynamiters help the season home opener game at the Civic Centre on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Previous story
Jackpot! Golden Knights get star Pacioretty from Canadiens

Just Posted

Dynamiters begin season in a winning way

The Kimberley Dynamiters opened their 2018-19 KIJHL regular season this past weekend.

JABC looking for qualified mentors in Kimberley

As the school year approaches, JABC (Junior Achievement British Columbia) is looking… Continue reading

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

New B.C. party looks to represent rural voters in next election

Houston councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld says party will be a ‘relentless voice’ for rural towns

Campfire ban remains for most of Southeast Fire District

BC Wildfire Service lifts campfire ban in some regions after rain and cooler temperatures

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Man reportedly charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing

Marissa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last July

Jackpot! Golden Knights get star Pacioretty from Canadiens

In a deal announced late Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights have acquired All-Star forward Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.

‘Job action’ possible by Sept. 26 if postal workers approve strike mandate

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

Pence confident no one on his staff wrote NY Times column

Pence says he’s “100 percent confident” that no one on his staff was involved with the anonymous New York Times column.

CBS’ Moonves, the latest powerful exec felled in #MeToo era

On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, CBS said longtime CEO Les Moonves has resigned, just hours after more sexual harassment allegations involving the network’s longtime leader surfaced.

Intensifying Hurricane Florence could strike US Southeast

It’s too early to know the exact path, but forecasters said Florence could blow ashore in the Carolinas by Thursday.

Man arrested after car-ramming at French airport

Authorities say police have arrested a man who rammed his car through two glass doors at Lyon’s international airport and sped onto the runway.

Judge strikes down Doug Ford’s bill to reduce Toronto council size

An Ontario judge released his decision this morning on Toronto’s legal challenge of provincial legislation slashing the size of city council nearly in half.

Most Read