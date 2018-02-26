Prior to game one of the Playoffs, the Kimberley Dynamiters were presented with banner for finishing in first place in the Eddie Mountain Division. The banner was presented by KIJHL VP Kathy Merkel. J. Righton photo

Dynamiters begin with a win

Kimberley vs Fernie, game one report

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters set a goal prior to the start of the series against the Fernie Ghostriders to have an excellent opening period.

Three goals on four shots in five minutes gave the Dynamiters the excellent start they were looking for. Nicholas Ketola scored the first goal of the series. Cooper Page added one followed by Brock Palmer.

“They were prepared and ready to go.” Head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said of the team. “From the morning meeting the guys were focused, they were ready to go. I haven’t seen us play that good of a period as a group in a long time, it at all this season.”

Brandt Bertoia scored the teams fourth goal at the 7:24 mark, chasing Ghostriders’ goalie Broc Merkl from the net, and Zak Larson took guard.

“We did as good as we could in the first.” Stuart said, “I hate to say this, but it was almost as if the game was over after the first period, that’s how good we were in the first.”

The Ghostriders did stop the bleeding as Jason Woodley got the teams first goal.

In the second period, the Nitros coasted, and the ‘Riders closed the gap. Defosse deflected a shot in that Cody Campbell didn’t have a chance on to cut into the Nitro’s lead, it was 4-2.

Bertoia gave the Nitros a three goal lead with his second of the game.

Penalties then began to be a problem for the Nitros, as they played shorthanded for the last 4:07 of the period. They were able to escape with a clean penalty kill.

“It was tough. We didn’t help ourselves because we put it in cruise control. Our compete level went way down, our skating went way down, our battling for pucks went way down.

“But still, the team that is up 4-0 is getting a lot of penalties called against on them compared to the team that is down. Either way, part of it was our fault too.”

In the third the two teams locked horns, for the lowest period shot total of the game.

With 2:30 left the Ghostriders’ went all in and pulled their goalie. Campbell bailed the team out, and Bertoia finished the hattrick with an empty net goal.

“It was good.” Bertoia said of scoring the hattrick. “It’s good to turn it on at this time of year. This is the biggest part of the year. Especially against Fernie, I have never liked them and I never will. I have two buddies on that team, and during the game, I hate them.”

Bertoia has now scored back-to-back hattricks against the Ghostriders.

“Bertoia was the best player again for the second time in a row against these guys.” Stuart said. “He looked like he belongs in a different league. If it wasn’t for Brandt, it could have been a different game.”

Bertoia’s line with Cam Russell and Ketola scored four of the teams six goals. Bertoia credits Stuart for putting the line together which has resulted in success.

“They are the fastest two forwards on our team, in my opinion. They can fly. All you have to do is get to the net and puckes will bounce your way. I couldn’t ask for better linemates.

With the 6-2 win the Nitros took an early 1-0 lead in the best of seven series.

“We got the result we wanted because we had such a great first period, we don’t want to make that a habit.” Stuart cautioned after the game.

Brandt Bertoia was named the Home Star of the game, and Campbell made 19 saves in the win.

Looking back at the game Bertoia said, “For the first 20 we were solid, lots of speed. That is our biggest advantage. We got away from our game once we got up three or four goals. We just played at their level for the rest of the game.”

But it wasn’t just Bertoia with his hattrick that stood out. For Stuart, Palmer, who is sporting a full-cage mask, also stood out. “Palmer was real good in the dirty areas. He showed a lot of toughness there, taking some hits, going to the front of the net, and making plays on the wall.”

While Roberts impressed defensively. “On the back end, Roberts was probably our best defenceman tonight.”

The two teams face off again on Saturday at 7:30 at the Kimberley Civic Centre followed up with game three Sunday in Sparwood.

Previous story
Final four set for junior boys championships

Just Posted

Dynamiters begin with a win

Kimberley vs Fernie, game one report

Lilith returns for 18th year

The by women, for women show is now sold out.

Cranbrook man pleads guilty to aggravated assault

A Cranbrook resident has pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault case from… Continue reading

RMI funding confirmed for another year

Discussion around how funding allocated needed, says Kimberley mayor

UPDATED: Cranbrook’s India Sherret crashes in Olympic debut, in stable condition at hospital

Ski cross athlete loses balance mid-race in seeding round of event in Pyeongchang

The 2018 B.C. Games wrap up in Kamloops

The B.C. Winter Games comes to a close after a weekend of fun and excitment

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Start-ups to bring innovation to slow-moving mining sector

The mining industry is known for being slow to change but a new wave of start-ups is helping push it into the digital age.

Police investigate triple murder-suicide north of Toronto

Ontario police are investigating a triple murder-suicide about 300 kilometres north of Toronto, in Ryerson Township, Ont.

Atwal says he bowed out of event to save Trudeau embarrassment

A man with an attempted murder conviction says he had a friendly relationship with the prime minister

Final four set for junior boys championships

Lord Tweedsuir, Belmont in one semifinal, while Vancouver College and St. George’s clash in the other at Langley Events Centre

UPDATED: Coquihalla reopens northbound, 29 sent to hospital

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed highway

Daniel Sedin scores twice to lift Canucks past Coyotes

Markstrom makes 41 saves to backstop Vancouver to 3-1 NHL win over Arizona

Naval ship spills 30,000 litres of fuel in Georgia Strait

HMCS Calgary spilled fuel east of Nanaimo and Parksville on Saturday

Most Read