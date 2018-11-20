Dynamiters bidding to host 2020 Cyclone Taylor Cup

The Kimberley Dynamiters are currently bidding to host the 2020 Cyclone Taylor Cup. Campbell River is hosting this year’s tournament, while last year is was held in Richmond.

Glen Johnston, Vice President of the Kimberley Dynamiters, recently wrote to Kimberley City Council asking for a letter of support from Mayor Don McCormick, which Council approved.

Johnston explained that they are looking for as many letters of support as possible. So far they have received at least five, with hopes of more on the way. The deadline for the bid is November 26, 2018.

“The Cyclone Taylor is a good opportunity to showcase what Kimberley hockey is all about,” explained Johnston.

He says hosting the cup would also be a good recruiting tool, attracting players from other communities.

“We have a lot of players who move on with their hockey careers whether it’s through the AHL or schooling,” he said.

The bid process involves letters of support, along with identifying the projected cost and revenue from hosting the cup.

Johnston explained that the Dynamiters would pay to host three leagues (food and accommodations) by way of ticket sales, 50/50 draws, beer sales and other opportunities. Conversely, he says, there will be revenue coming in considering three leagues will be in town for the duration of the tournament.

In terms of when the Dynamiters will find out, Johnston isn’t sure, but he says they will have enough notice to plan for sponsorship.

Sponsors will be featured in the program, and on the webcast which will be broadcast live (online) for those who wish to check in on the action and can’t make it to the games.