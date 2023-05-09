Campbell McLean of the Kimberley Dynamiters commits to Maryville University Saints for next season. Paul Rodgers photo.

Dynamiters’ Campbell McLean commits to Maryville University Saints

Campbell McLean, forward for the Kimberley Dynamiters, has comitted to the Maryville University Saints, located in Missouri, for next season.

The 20-year-old from Whitecourt, Alta., was traded to the Nitros from the Creston Valley Thundercats midway through the season and quickly established himself as a key player on the team.

After starting his season in Creston with 11 goals and 24 points in 18 games, McLean scored eight goals and had 12 assists in 21 games with the Dynamiters.

He was also crucial in the team’s playoff run and Teck Cup Championship win, tallying 26 points in 23 games.

In his entire KIJHL career between Creston and Kimberley he scored 31 goals and had 45 asissts, with another 39 points in 30 Teck Cup Championship games.

At the team’s annual awards ceremony, McLean was awarded Leading Scorer and Playoff MVP.

“The opportunity for him to begin his education and also play for a top hockey program in Maryville is very exciting,” said Dynamiters head coach and general manager Derek Stuart. “He deserves it and he’s earned it. The direct, positive impact Campbell had on our team in so many different ways was remarkable. We wouldn’t have won without him.”

McLean said that Maryville’s hockey program, alongside their Exercise Science program, “checks all the boxes.”

“Coming to Kimberley was the best thing I’ve done in my hockey career,” McLean said. “They have a winning environment and I learned about what it takes to win. The fans, coaches and my teammates are going to be along with me for the rest of my career.”

He added his experience with the KIJHL improved his all-around game, and this season in particular, he learned to not let small things affect his play and how to stay focused.

