Dynamiters chase first place in league

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters continued their quest for first place in their division, conference and the league this past weekend.

The Dynamiters traveled to Sparwood on Friday to face-off against the Fernie Ghostriders, their most likely opponent in the first round of playoffs.

The first period was lackluster for the Nitros. It could be said it was due to the distracting bugle call ringtone on the phone that was connected to the PA system for music, because they only managed six shots on ‘Riders goaltender Zak Larson.

Then in a sloppy power play, former Nitro now ‘Rider, Brant Mack scored his second short handed goal of the season on a breakaway.

“Anytime we have a power play and we have our two best players with the puck make a mistake, it is not a good thing.” Head coach and general manager Derek Stuart asid. “But the boys did not let it effect them.”

In an opposite tale of a game, the Nitros’ most successful period was the second. On a total of 20 shots they scored two, both from defenders. Derian Bamber scored at the midway point of the period, and then Mason Palaga scored as the period waned.

The Ghostriders kept pace with the Dynamiters in the third period. Sam Rousseau of the ‘Riders and Lucas Purdy for the Nitros thrilled both teams when they fought each other. But the game would remain deadlocked.

The Nitros then inflated their score as ‘Rider’s Larson was pulled from the net with over 120 seconds left. First Cooper Page would score an empty net goal, his tenth point since returning to the team. Cam Russell would then add his own empty net goal.

The Dynamiters left Sparwood with a 4-1 win over the Ghostriders. College commit Cody Campbell made 26 saves, while Brock Palmer was named the Away Star of the Game as he had two assists on the night.

It was another 40-shot game for the Nitros, and Stuart said that the team needed to work on finishing their chances.

“We didn’t generate as many chances as we had in the past. Quite a number of the shots were easy for the goalie to see and save.”

“To be honest I thought we were really bad on Friday night. The second was ok, the rest was below average. We did not play our best.”

Saturday was considered a final showdown for first in the Eddie Mountain. A win over the Creston Valley Thunder Cats would give the Nitros a nine point lead in the standings, nearly clinching the division, or a Cats win and they would be trailing the Nitros by by five points.

Satruday’s game was delayed by an hour due to the fatal accident near Yahk that closed Highway 3.

Once the game started, shortly after 8:30 p.m. the Nitros had their most explosive start of the season against the Cats. Harrison Risdon would score his first goal of the season. Nine seconds later, Cam Russell would score on an individual effort.

“For the first time against Creston all year, we came out and played how we wanted to start a game.”

In the second, Russell would get his second of the game giving the Nitros a commanding lead going into the third.

“There were a lot of guys that were very good last night, Cam was definitely near or at the top of being the best player on the ice.” Stuart said, “It was good to see. Last weekend he struggled a little bit, it was great to see him bounce back.”

But the Cats came back. They were able to pull within one goal with seven minutes left.

James Farmer would help give the Dynamiters a two goal lead.

“James, along with Cam, and many others, had a huge impact on the game. James has just been continuing on.”

As the song goes, the Cats came back again, this time within one goal with 75 seconds left. The Nitros would hold on as Campbell would earn his league leading 22nd win of the season.

“We were without our top two scorers, our second leading goal scorer, a top four defender and a physical role player.

“Our team depth was on display last night and it was great to see every player contribute to the win.”

The Nitros also had coaching depth. Stuart was not behind the bench for either game as he continues to serve his five game suspension. On Friday Byron Garrels and Carson Loftsgard were the coaches, and on Saturday former head coach Jerry Bancks took the lead role along with Garrels. During Stuart’s absence the team has gone 4-0.

“I am lucky as a head coach to have such great assistans available in Jeff Keiver, Carson Loftsgard, Byron Garrels, and Jerry Bancks to make himself available last night. It really helps out a situation where I can’t be on the bench.

“I am very lucky to have those guys contribute and give their time to the team. I know the team really appreciates it as well.”

Due to the mounting injuries, the Nitros dressed two affiliate players over the weekend. On Friday 15 year old Carter Spring from Cranbrook, BC debuted.

“After the first period he got more comfortable, and he was excellent. He had a couple of shots. I was very impressed with his performance.”

On Saturday, 16 year old Braiden Koran rejoined the squad for his seventh game with the team.

A highlight of the weekend was Page. He has been a force since returning to the Nitros. He has 10 points in seven games. His efforts earned him recognition as a Kootenay Conference Honorable Mention Player of the Month.

“Offensively he has been a bit of a pleasant surprise; we know he has those abilities, for sure. He is a complete player in every area of the game. It is nice to see him chip in offensively, and at the rate he is doing as well.”

The Dynamiters now need one more point to clinch first place in the Eddie Mountain Division, and look to do that Friday against the Golden Rockets.

Match Sticks: The Nitro’s have six players listed as injured: Matt Davies, Chase Gedny, James Rota, Nicholas Graham, Ryan Keilty and Colby Sherlock. Plus, as was noticeable at the awards banquet, Brock Palmer, who is surprisingly not listed as injured after taking a puck to the face.