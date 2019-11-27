Dynamiters continue winning streak 5-3 over Golden Rockets

There’s still time to donate to the Nitros’ annual cancer fundraiser at this weekend’s home games

The Kimberley Dynamiters hosted a home game last night, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, and despite what their coach called an “odd night” they brought in a win against the Golden Rockets with a final score of 5 to 3.

Head Coach Derek Stuart says that the team reverted back to their early season success on Tuesday night, with one line essentially carrying the entire team. All five goals came from Ryan Piva’s line, with Piva scoring one, one from Jett Saharchuk and Brock Palmer scoring a hattrick.

“We had a rough practice Monday, and headed into Tuesday’s game it was just an off night. It was only one night though, an odd game, but I feel we will be able to bring success into the weekend and get back to how we’ve been playing the past six games,” said Stuart.

The team also brought up forward Gavin Kennedy from the Midget division, which Stuart says turned out to be a great addition.

“He did really well, he played hard and he did very good for his first game of the season,” said Stuart.

As the month of November comes to a close, the Dynamiters will soon be changing out of their green jerseys as their annual fundraiser wraps up.

The team has already raised $1000 for breast cancer research by auctioning the jersey of former captain Chase Gedney.

This year Cliff Boychuk, along with Andrea Ostergard of the University of Calgary, and the Kimberley Dynamiters board, are organizing another kidney cancer fundraiser, with the proceeds going to support the research of Dr. Daniel Heng, an oncologist at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre and a clinical professor at the Cumming School of Medicine.

Last year’s kidney cancer fundraisier saw a total of $17,000 donated to Kidney Cancer Canada.

The next home game takes place at the Kimberley Civic Center on Friday, November, 29, 2019. Get there early, because from 5 to 7 p.m. food specials will be happening at the concession, where $2 from each meal will be donated to the cause.

The specials are $10 each an include either a barbecue chicken burger or barbecue burger, with macaroni salad or fries.

You can also make cash donations to netcommunity.ucalgary.ca/mRCC or donate to Boychuk. He will have a booth set up on November 30th. He will be accepting donations and also selling Kimberley Dynamiter/Cumming School of Medicine hats, for a minimum donation of $20.



