Friday night’s game was sponsored by RCR, who sent along some staff and the Powder Pig. Photo submitted

Dynamiters end first half of season with a 27-3 record

The Nitros defeated Fernie on Friday night in the last game before the Christmas break

The Kimberley Dynamiters finished the first half of the season this past Friday, December 20 with a 5-2 victory over arch-rival Fernie Ghostriders.

Keegan McDowell, newly returned to the team, started off the scoring in the first with assists from Brock Palmer and Beau Larson.

Fernie tied it up before the end of the period, with a goal from Connor Nolan.

In the second, it was Erik Delaire, from McDowell and Palmer putting Kimberley ahead again. Fernie tied it again with a goal from Dylan Defosse, but that would be it for scoring for the Ghostriders.

Palmer notched a goal at 4:20 of the second, from Cam Russell, and then it was Jed Butler, from Jett Saharchuk and Cam Reid at 3:15 of the second.

Butler got his second of the night from Reid and Russell, for the 5-2 win. He was named the home star of the game.

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Stuart thought that it was an outstanding effort from the team, after a less than impressive game earlier in the week.

“The whole game was good,” he said. “The boys don’t usually let themselves have two bad games in a row.”

The Nitros finish the first half of the season with a 27 and 3 record and a league-leading 55 points, ten points ahead of the next two teams, Kelowna Chiefs and Revelstoke Grizzlies.

“Our overall record is better than we might have anticiapted,” he said. “The team is playing the way we want them to be heading into the second half of the season.”

Last week, the Dynamiters acquired Jack Verstraete, from Calgary.

“Jack is a 20-year old, right winger, with lots of junior experience,” Stuart said. “Unfortunately we have lost Ryna Bennett for season-ending shoulder surgery.”

Play resumes on December 27 when the Dynamiters travel to Fernie, and then Fernie visits Kimberley on the 28th for the Winter Classic.

Previous story
2019 a year of women in hockey flexing collective muscle for a pro league

Just Posted

Highland dancers entertain Garden View residents

Kimberley and Cranbrook Highland dancers visited Garden View last night. They performed… Continue reading

Serious accident south of Marysville; highway remains closed for traffic reconstructionist to work

Traffic being diverted throught Stirton Road

Traffic backed up near Marysville due to vehicle incident

A motor vehicle incident just south of Marysivlle has closed Highway 95A… Continue reading

Drive with care, Mainroad cautions

Highways contractor Mainroad is advising anyone travelling today to use caution, as… Continue reading

Peewee Nitros and Bantam Dynamiters host another successful toy drive for Food Bank

Hundreds of toys were donated.

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

CP rail train hit by an avalanche east of Revelstoke

An assessment is in process

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

UPDATE: One confirmed dead after Courtenay-bound plane crashes north of Tofino

Plane was scheduled to land in Courtenay Saturday afternoon

Most Read