Dynamiters even series at 2 – 2

The Kimberley Dynamiters scored four unanswered goals to beat the Leafs 5-2 in Nelson on Tuesday and even the Kootenay Conference final at two games apiece.

The Leafs also lost goaltender Josh Williams, who left the game in the second period after suffering a hit to the head.

Game 5 is Thursday in Kimberley, followed by Game 6 in Nelson on Friday. If necessary, Game 7 will go Sunday back in Kimberley.

Jaiden LaPorte and Ryan Cooper each scored for Nelson, while Caiden Kreitz replaced Williams in net.

Mason Palaga scored twice for Kimberley, which also had goals from James Farmer, Cooper Page and Bryce Mcdonald. Cody Campbell meanwhile made 24 saves.

LaPorte opened the scoring midway through the first period, but Farmer answered back just over two minutes later and a power-play goal by Page at 1:54 gave Kimberley a lead it would never relinquish.

Mcdonald and Palaga scored back-to-back goals in the second for a 4-1 Dynamiters’ lead.

Cooper managed to get one back shortly before the second intermission, but that was the last goal Nelson would celebrate. Palaga’s second of the game capped the scoring at 8:20 in the third period.

Nelson continues to play shorthanded with plenty of players out of action. F Logan Wullum, F Ethan Beattie and F Jackson Zimmermann were all out for the Leafs, while F Sawyer Hunt served the second of a two-game suspension.