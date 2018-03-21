Dynamiters even series at 2 – 2

The Kimberley Dynamiters scored four unanswered goals to beat the Leafs 5-2 in Nelson on Tuesday and even the Kootenay Conference final at two games apiece.

The Leafs also lost goaltender Josh Williams, who left the game in the second period after suffering a hit to the head.

Game 5 is Thursday in Kimberley, followed by Game 6 in Nelson on Friday. If necessary, Game 7 will go Sunday back in Kimberley.

Jaiden LaPorte and Ryan Cooper each scored for Nelson, while Caiden Kreitz replaced Williams in net.

Mason Palaga scored twice for Kimberley, which also had goals from James Farmer, Cooper Page and Bryce Mcdonald. Cody Campbell meanwhile made 24 saves.

LaPorte opened the scoring midway through the first period, but Farmer answered back just over two minutes later and a power-play goal by Page at 1:54 gave Kimberley a lead it would never relinquish.

Mcdonald and Palaga scored back-to-back goals in the second for a 4-1 Dynamiters’ lead.

Cooper managed to get one back shortly before the second intermission, but that was the last goal Nelson would celebrate. Palaga’s second of the game capped the scoring at 8:20 in the third period.

Nelson continues to play shorthanded with plenty of players out of action. F Logan Wullum, F Ethan Beattie and F Jackson Zimmermann were all out for the Leafs, while F Sawyer Hunt served the second of a two-game suspension.

Previous story
Golden Knights win 4-1, remain undefeated against Canucks
Next story
Kimberley’s Kaila Buchy wins BC U18 with Cotter rink

Just Posted

Kimberley City Council urges residents not to feed deer

Let those animals be, it’s wildlife, they are perfectly capable and adapted to this; Counc. Oakley.

Kimberley’s Kaila Buchy wins BC U18 with Cotter rink

The British Columbia U18 Curling Championships were held last weekend, and as… Continue reading

Dynamiters even series at 2 – 2

The Kimberley Dynamiters scored four unanswered goals to beat the Leafs 5-2… Continue reading

Cross country skiers return to BC after excellent Nationals

Wrapping up a very successful week at the Canadian Nationals in Thunder… Continue reading

Sports School donates to Minor Hockey

The Selkirk Sports School proudly donates $3324 to Jackie Armstrong of Kimberley… Continue reading

Kimberley Skating Club ends season on a high note

Plans are already underway for the 2018-19 season.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. emergency alert system being tested Wednesday

Alarm tone and message will play on TV and radio

BC Conservatives pumped by poll results

Surge in popularity has BC party picturing elected representatives in Victoria

Vancouver Island university develops program to help kids cope with overdose crisis

A child and youth care professor worked with students to develop projects focused on children, families and communities dealing with opioids.

Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016: source

Cambridge Analytica has been accused of improperly using information from more than 50 million Facebook accounts

No opting out: Canadians to get emergency alerts on their phones soon

Canada’s wireless providers are preparing for a looming update to the National Public Alerting System

Just For Laughs sold to Howie Mandel

Just For Laughs sold to Howie Mandel and U.S. company ICM Partners

Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in

The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over the past month blew himself up with an explosive device as authorities closed in

Most Read