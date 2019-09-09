Dynamiters exhibition weekend features two convincing wins

The Kimberley Dynamiters in action against Golden last Friday night. J. Righton file.

The Kimberley Dynamiters finished their exhibition weekend the way they hope to go on — with resounding wins, both at home and away.

Kimberley played the Golden Rockets at home on Friday, and won 7 -1. Goals came from Palmer, Dieks, T. Russell, Larson, Morberg and Olafson with two.

They then travelled to Golden on Saturday and notched a 4-1 win, with goals by C. Russell, Pelletier, A. Daniels and another from Olafson, making it a three goal weekend for the rookie defenceman.

“It was a successful weekend,” said Head Coach Derek Stuart. “We had two convincing wins. We made some cuts and now have a 25 man roster. We’re ready to go on Friday.”

Over the weekend, Stuart was most impressed with local player, Leith Olafson.

“He was our best overall this weekend,” he said. “He had three goals and played really physical. Really impressive for a 16-year old.”

The Dynamiter’s open this Friday against Beaver Valley and Stuart expects this game will be a test.

“Based on how they played at the end of last season (taking the Dynamiters to triple overtime in the divisional playoffs, game 5), I predict them to be very good this year. In my opinion, they are one of the teams to beat.”

As for the roster, the Dynamiters now have, Stuart is optimistic.

“We really, really like it. The guys worked hard and the veterans are realizing that this new group of young guys are pretty good and they are upping their games.”

The Dynamiters have three practices this week, where Stuart says he hopes to see them really gel as a team.

“We’re ready to go,’ he said.

Game time on Friday is 7 p.m.