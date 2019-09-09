The Kimberley Dynamiters in action against Golden last Friday night. J. Righton file.

Dynamiters exhibition weekend features two convincing wins

The Kimberley Dynamiters finished their exhibition weekend the way they hope to go on — with resounding wins, both at home and away.

Kimberley played the Golden Rockets at home on Friday, and won 7 -1. Goals came from Palmer, Dieks, T. Russell, Larson, Morberg and Olafson with two.

They then travelled to Golden on Saturday and notched a 4-1 win, with goals by C. Russell, Pelletier, A. Daniels and another from Olafson, making it a three goal weekend for the rookie defenceman.

“It was a successful weekend,” said Head Coach Derek Stuart. “We had two convincing wins. We made some cuts and now have a 25 man roster. We’re ready to go on Friday.”

Over the weekend, Stuart was most impressed with local player, Leith Olafson.

“He was our best overall this weekend,” he said. “He had three goals and played really physical. Really impressive for a 16-year old.”

The Dynamiter’s open this Friday against Beaver Valley and Stuart expects this game will be a test.

“Based on how they played at the end of last season (taking the Dynamiters to triple overtime in the divisional playoffs, game 5), I predict them to be very good this year. In my opinion, they are one of the teams to beat.”

As for the roster, the Dynamiters now have, Stuart is optimistic.

“We really, really like it. The guys worked hard and the veterans are realizing that this new group of young guys are pretty good and they are upping their games.”

The Dynamiters have three practices this week, where Stuart says he hopes to see them really gel as a team.

“We’re ready to go,’ he said.

Game time on Friday is 7 p.m.

Previous story
Grand Slam champ Bianca Andreescu credits winning mindset to meditation

Just Posted

Liberals announce Kootenay-Columbia candidate for October election

Robin Goldsbury is running against six other candidates

Kimberley’s Terry Fox run Sunday, September 15

This September marks the 39th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.… Continue reading

New policy at Selkirk Secondary bans use of cell phones during class time

Students are expected to keep their cell phones in their lockers aside from breaks and lunch

Jumbo court story may not be over: MLA Clovechok

Last month, the B.C. Court of Appeal upheld a provincial government decision… Continue reading

No children injured in accident involving school bus near Hosmer

Transport truck rear-ended stopped motorhome, which collided with the stopped school bus ahead of it

VIDEO: Crews in Maritimes work to restore power, clear debris left in Dorian’s wake

Nova Scotia Power said nearly 200,000 customers were still waiting for the lights to come back on

Grand Slam champ Bianca Andreescu credits winning mindset to meditation

Canadian tennis superstar visualized each morning how she would beat her opponent during U.S. Open

B.C. care homes urged to let seniors buy high-dose flu shot: report

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations

Wedge-shaped marine heat wave blankets B.C.’s west coast, concerning scientists

So far, the warm expanse has been held offshore by cold water welling from the ocean depths

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force

Dorian hit near Halifax, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, toppling a construction crane, uprooting trees

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

A call for justice for Carson Crimeni at internment service

Twice laid off due to sawmill closings, B.C. worker ready for a new career

Analysts expect the industry will see a lot more bad news before there’s much good news

Most Read