Dynamiters extend coach Stuart’s contract

Dynamiter coach Derek Stuart

JOSH LOCKHART

On Wednesday January 10th the Kimberley Dynamiters announced that they had extended head coach and general manager Derek Stuart’s contract for two more years with an option for a third year.

“We are excited to have Stuart for another two years.” Dynamiters President James Leroux said. “The board has been really impressed, and we are excited in the direction the team is headed.”

Since taking the helm in 2016, Stuart has a 60-19-1-2 record in the regular season. He also helped guide the Dynamiters to the Kootenay Conference Finals in 2017.

“It’s exciting for me and my family, to have the security and to be in a town that is so supportive and strong as Kimberley.” Stuart said. “We love it here. We are happy here.

“I like everything about the organization,” Stuart added, “it is a great caliber of hockey, the town is excellent.”

Even though Stuart identified the town and hockey organization as reasons for renewing, he added that there is a family connection as well. “We have a lot family here. It’s really comfortable for me and my wife, and our young daughter, and our expected child at the end of the month. We couldn’t pick a better place than Kimberley.”

In his season and a half as the head coach and general manager Stuart was quickly able to identify his coaching highlight: the 2017 playoffs.

“The sheer excitement, starting with the intense Fernie series. Then upsetting the Cyclone Taylor Cup hosts in the second round. Then taking Beaver Valley to a decisive fifth game. That has been the highlight so far.”

Stuart wants to have a winning team in Kimberley, but his goal is to continue to grow and develop players and help them move along.

“I’d like to keep moving players on that want to move on; and to continue establishing Kimberley as a place where players can come and move on. Whether that is moving on hockey wise or into school.”

The theme though for Stuart the day after signing the extension was gratitude, “My wife and I are very grateful to the Dynamiters board of directors for showing confidence in myself and the coaching staff.

“Essentially saying that they think we are doing the right thing. I am very grateful to them.”

With 12 games left in the regular season Stuart and the Nitro’s begin the playoff push. The Nitro’s next game is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. when they host the Golden Rockets.

Previous story
After 18 seasons in Edmonton, Hervey settling in as B.C. Lions general manager

Just Posted

Dynamiters extend coach Stuart’s contract

JOSH LOCKHART On Wednesday January 10th the Kimberley Dynamiters announced that they… Continue reading

Fire Department fourth quarter report

The Kimberley Fire Department responded to 53 incidents in their fourth quarter.

Council discusses benchland rumours

The topic of the Marysville bench lands rose again at Council this… Continue reading

As avalanche danger grows, BC heli-skiers exercise caution

Company relies on guides’ decades of experience

Special public avalanche warning for much of BC’s interior ranges

A weak snowpack and warmer temperatures raise avalanche danger ratings in several regions.

WATCH: Behind the scenes, grooming at KAR

What it takes to keep the terrain at Kimberley Alpine Resort in such good shape.

Drone delivery of drugs and tobacco intercepted at B.C. prison

Prison staff intercepted $26,500 worth of drone-delivered contraband just before Christmas

$2.5M lot in upscale B.C neighbourhood seeks Bitcoin buyer

Victoria financial advisor may make history by accepting cryptocurrency for luxury lot

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

Public funeral today for two B.C. girls allegedly murdered on Christmas Day

Service begins at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria

Lumby supports vote for Fernie Hockeyville idea

Okanagan village that won 2016 crown backs Saskatchewan call to vote for Fernie after arena disaster

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Toronto man accused of imprisoning homeless couple and taking baby to learn his fate

Gary Willett has pleaded not guilty to assault, abduction, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life

Most Read