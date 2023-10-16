Dynamiters follow up Friday loss with overtime win at home

A shutout loss against Columbia Valley followed up by 5-4 win over Castlegar

The Kimberley Dynamiters’ last weekend started out slow, getting shutout 3-0 by the Columbia Rockies on Friday, Oct. 13. They managed to turn things around on Saturday evening back in the Civic Centre and gave the hometown crowd a good show, winning 5-4 in overtime.

“I think a little bit of exhaustion from the penalty kill, I thought there was a couple of penalties that I wouldn’t have agreed with, but we got the job done at the end,” head coach Derek Stuart said after Saturday’s game.

The Nitros controlled the start of the game, putting up eight shots early, but the Rebels scored on their first shot of the game.

Marysville native Evan Murray answered right back with his first goal of the season and put his team on the board.

Castlegar then managed to just sneak one in barely over the goal line, but according to the officials, the goal was good. Kimberley has been showing great prowess on the power play and penalty kill systems and both came in handy during this contest.

Tristan Weill tied the game back up on the power play after Castlegar’s Tate Warwarick was sent to the box for tripping.

Weill would then score again halfway through the second period giving the Dynamiters the lead and further cementing his scorching hot start to the season, with eight goals in eight games.

“Puck’s just rolling off the stick into the back of the net, hopefully keep it going here,” Weill told the Bulletin. “I think this year, especially up front — we’re carrying 15 forwards, every one of them is just as strong as the other. I think we’re just very deep all around this year.”

The 19-year-old West Kelowna born forward started his KIJHL career with the Summerland Steam before moving to the Dynamiters last year, where he had five points in 10 games, and a further 13 points in 21 playoff games.

“I think Weill’s proving he’s the best player in our league, as far as I’ve seen anyways,” Stuart said. “He’s doing great, offensively he’s turned his game around. He looks more like the Weill from two years ago when he was 17.”

Parker Konneke, who grew up with Weill, is also having a great season so far, and scored his sixth of the year to make it a 4-2 game and give the Dynamiters a much needed buffer. A series of late-period penalties had the Dynamiters on their heels, but they managed to make it through and extended five-on-three stretch unscathed.

“Our penalty kill has been great the last four games, really, really good,” Stuart said. “It was a major reason why we won last Saturday in Castlegar and it was a major reason why we won again tonight.”

“Our PK is great,” Weill added. “All last year, we’ve got guys that have done it for three years and they just know what to do, and get the job done every time.”

The Dynamiters then seemed to lose control of the game a bit in the third, and Castlegar managed to tie things up with goals from Aiden MacNeill and Josh Hogman. Two more penalties to Leskosky and Hughes had the Nitros scrambling to prevent more goals from going in, which they successfully achieved, but the game would ultimately be sent to overtime.

“I think when you control the game for the most part and are the other end of a 6-1 on penalties, it can be frustrating for sure,” Stuart said.

It was an exciting three-on-three overtime with a lot of good back and forth, but a big shot from Stephenson would find the back of the net with just 26 seconds left on the clock and the Dynamiters would celebrate a big win in front of the home crowd.

Their next game is in Creston on Saturday, Oct. 21, with their next home game on Tuesday, Oct. 24, when they will look for redemption against Columbia Valley.



The Kimberley Dynamiters win 5-4 over the Castlegar Rebels. Paul Rodgers photo.

Tristan Weill scores. He now has eight goals in eight games. Paul Rodgers photo.

Tristan Weill scores. He now has eight goals in eight games. Paul Rodgers photo.

Parker Konneke scores. Paul Rodgers photo.

Trey Stephenson fires the puck into the net with seconds remaining in overtime, giving the Dynamiters a 5-4 win over the Castlegar Rebels. Paul Rodgers photo.