Dynamiters Game Five; an overtime win

The Kimberley Dynamiters used the home crowd to their advantage to secure their ticket to the Eddie Mountain Division Finals with a 2-1 overtime win against the Fernie Ghostriders on Wednesday night.

The Dynamiters were wanting to put the Game Four overtime loss behind them. The Ghostriders, however, had an increase in hope after winning four of the past five periods in the series.

The Ghostriders continued to build on their hope going into Game Five, as they outshot the Nitro’s 14-8 in the opening 20 minutes. The Nitros struggled to get any sort of rhythm as they took four penalties in the first.

“We took too many stupid penalties in the first. That will kill any momentum” Head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said. “We couldn’t really establish any rhythm or flow.”

The Dynamiters began peppering ‘Riders keeper Zak Larson with 14 shots in the second period. Yet the ‘Riders were able to take a one goal lead scoring on one of their five shots in the middle period.

“We gave the message [during the second intermission] that the first two periods were over and done with.” Stuart said. “All that matters now is the third, it’s been our best period all season long. Just go out there and throw everything you have at them.”

And throwing everything they did, as the peppering continued in the third period, but ‘Riders Larson was putting on a fantastic show. Each time the Nitros had a chance, they were stopped; and with each save, the tension in the Civic Centre increased.

As the clock began to tick down, the closer the Ghostriders got to a win, and greater the fear was for the Nitro faithful. In the final minute, the Nitros began to press, and with 53 seconds left on the clock Brock Palmer banged home a rebound to tie the game at one.

“It was crazy,” Palmer said. “Words can’t even describe it. It was crazy, everyone was so loud. It was awesome, even better that it was at home.”

“We came out flat in the first” He added. “It all sunk in that there was a possibility that we would go back to Fernie, we woke up and finally started going.”

For the second game in a row, overtime was needed to determine a winner.

There was a five minute break, and then the 10-minute first period of over time started.

In Game Four, the ‘Riders needed only one shot to win the game. This time the Nitros needed two shots. James Farmer slid into an opening, and the puck floated out to him from behind the net, and Farmer made no mistake, burying his opportunity for the series clinching goal.

“Scoring the OT winner felt great,” Farmer said. “we hit a lot of posts and missed some great chances so when one finally goes in it was very relieving.”

He also added, “It feels good moving onto the next round after a hard fought series, seeing our rivals eliminated makes us all happy.”

Cody Campbell made 26 saves for the win, and Farmer was named the Home Star of the Game. An unsung hero, Cooper Page, had assists on both goals and was later named as Hot in the KIJHL.

For Stuart, he said that Mason Palaga was a standout player in the game, earning an assist.

“Mason Palaga was great yet again last night. He was definitely our most consistent player all series and each game he showed why he is an elite defenseman in this league.”

This is the fifth series in a row that the Dynamiters have clinched against the Ghostriders.

“A big credit goes to Fernie and their coaches for giving us a lot harder battle the past couple of games.” Stuart said, “For them to play as well on the road as they did last night, it was very impressive and difficult for us.”

The Dynamiters now wait for the winner of the Creston Valley Thunder Cats and Columbia Valley Rockies series – hoping that it is a long series.

While they wait, the Dynamiters will have typical practices, and also heal from their bumps and bruises.

MATCH STICKS: James Rota and Ryan Keilty are listed as injured and are not expected to participate in the Eddie Mountain Division Finals. They may be available for the Kootenay Conference Finals, if necessary.