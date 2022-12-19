Dynamiters give up three-goal lead to lose to Grand Forks

The Dynamiters hit the road to play one last game before the holidays against the Grand Forks Border Bruins and unfortunately gave up a three-goal lead to lose the game 4-3.

“We dominated the entire game,” said head coach, general manager Derek Stuart. “They had six total scoring chances all night, but managed to score on four of them and we had a chance to put up 10 but only scored three. Those games happen sometimes.”

The night kicked off with a goal from team captain Jayden Kostiuk 11 minutes into the first, his sixth goal of the season. Cam Reid had an assist on Kostiuk’s goal and then snagged his twelfth goal of the season two and a half minutes into the second period. Reid is now sitting at 26 points in 26 games with 12 goals and 14 assists so far this season.

Luke Rothfos would then score at around the eight-minute mark, but that would be the last goal of the night, with Grand Forks snagging three before the second period’s end.

The Border Bruins’ Jonah Smith would then secure himself a hat trick and his team the win with a game-winning goal with five minutes left in the third.

“We need to learn to put teams away when we’re dominating like that,” Stuart said.

The Nitros are now sitting in second place in the Eddie Mountain Division, four points behind the Columbia Valley Rockies.

They will be back after the break with the Christmas Classic, taking on the Fernie Ghostriders at their rink on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and at home on Thursday, Dec. 29.



