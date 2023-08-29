Kimberley Dynamiters head coach, general manager Derek Stuart discusses his new roster and the team’s ambition to win the Teck Cup again this season. Paul Rodgers file.

Dynamiters GM discusses roster, ambitions for back-to-back Teck Cups

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) has just launched Quick Shift: preview stories highlighting each of the league’s 20 teams ahead of the upcoming season, with insight from their general managers.

Following the success of last year’s championship season, head coach, general manager Derek Stuart discussed building his roster with hopes of going for back-to-back Teck Cups.

READ MORE: Kimberley Dynamiters win Teck Cup in game 7 OT win over Princeton Posse

“Emphasis is placed on character and we seek out the ones who will buy into how we do things and are willing to put the team first,” Stuart said when asked what important skills or characteristics he looks for when putting together his team.

He added that while he believes the off-season was well spent in terms of recruitment, he knows the other teams believe the same thing.

“I really like our new recruits, but time will tell which teams recruited well and which teams just think they did,” Stuart said.

When asked about his group of returning players, Stuart said they have “14 players who know exactly what it takes to win a championship.”

“I won’t have to tell them what it takes or how they need to do things on a daily basis,” he said. “You can’t teach that type of experience and it gives us a very strong foundation to build off.”

Stuart said that while they achieved their ultimate goal last season, they followed up their previous Teck Cup with a loss in the finals.

“We will be hungrier to repeat this time around,” Stuart said. “I want to assemble a REAL team that becomes a family pulling in the same direction so we can all have a chance to experience success. I think achieving team success is the most rewarding thing one can experience in a team sport.”

Dynamiters main camp will be Sept. 1-3, followed by two weeks of exhibition before the 2023/24 season officially begins on Sept. 22.

READ MORE: ‘I’ll never forget this team’: Nitros coach reflects on 2022/23 season

