Dynamiters goalie Trystan Self named one of three stars of the week by league

Kimberley Dynamiters goalie Trystan Self has been named one of the KIJHL’s top three players of the week of Feb. 13.

“It’s pretty exciting to be recognized by the KIJHL as one of the Stars of the Week,” Self told the Bulletin. “I try to bring my best to every practice and game, and to meet the goals that I set out for myself, so to be recognized for my hard work feels pretty good.”

Over that week Self’s relentless goal-tending only allowed the Dynamiters’ opponents to score one goal on them in two games.

In their pursuit to finish the regular season at number one in the Eddie Mountain division, the Dynamiters knew they needed to first beat then league number ones the Columbia Valley Rockies first.

Self stopped 29 of the Rockies’ 30 shots and led the team on to a crucial 4-1 victory. Then in the following game against Creston Valley, Self earned himself a 23-save shutout for .981 save percentage and a 0.50 goals against average, and helped the team earn a 3-0 win over the Thunder Cats.

“Trystan’s been great all season,” said head coach, general manager Derek Stuart. “His preparation and level of consistency have made him extremely reliable. His numbers prove he’s one of, if not the best goalie in our league.”

Self said a big part of his success has been the growth he’s experienced in the way that he plays this year, including things like slowing his movements down in order to be more specific with the intention of lining himself up better with the puck, and learning to conserve his energy when tracking back and forth within his net and the crease.

“Goaltending has a huge mental aspect to it as well, and I’ve learned to not look further past the moment that I am in, and the game being played in front of me,” Self said.

“I’ve learned to trust the players that are in front of me, and have gotten to know what I can expect from them, as I know they have from me. Communicating to my players has always been a key strategy for me. It allows me to be an extra set of eyes on the puck and on the opposing team for them. It’s just one more piece of the success that I feel we’ve gotten to as a team together.”

The Dynamiters have just two games left in the regular season and if they win them both they will finish first not just in the Eddie Mountain division, but in their conference. Stuart has been working to keep his team loose and focused on the next game at hand, rather than thinking about the playoffs, and Self’s mentality certainly reflects that.

“My goals for the rest of the season are to take the upcoming games one at a time, and to give each one my entire focus and best efforts,” he said. “For me it’s important to not look too far ahead and to stay grounded and consistent in the way I play and in the mental part of the game. If we can make it all the way through the playoffs then we’ll celebrate then, but until then, we need to remain focused on one game at a time.”

Kimberley’s final home game of the regular season is on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. against Creston Valley, who they shut out in their last game. Provincial restrictions have changed allowing for full capacity with proof of vaccination, just in time for fan appreciation night. Time to pack the stands.



