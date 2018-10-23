Dynamiters have a winning weekend

The Kimberley Dynamiters hosted two divisional rivals this past weekend, the Creston Valley Thunder Cats and the Fernie Ghostriders. It was a successful weekend, as the Nitros scored 10 goals over the weekend to win both games.

The Thunder Cats traveled from Creston on Friday to the Civic Centre.

The Dynamiters made sure to take advantage of the Cats’ bus legs. They fired an astounding 22 shots in the first period. Chad MciLwain opened the scoring for the Dynamiters. The Cats did respond with a power play goal of their own.

But as the first period wound down, Jackson Bohan rifled a shot in from the point to make it 2-1 Nitros.

Brandt Bertoia opened the scoring in the first with a short handed goal. Three minutes later, MciLwain scored his second of the game on the power play. Just like that, it was 4-1 for the Nitros after 40 minutes.

In the third, the Dynamiters continued to control play. In the final five minutes of the game, the Nitros added to their lead. Neil Kingston scored the teams fifth goal, and Hunter Maximnuk scored a short handed goal for the teams sixth goal.

Finally, with 59 seconds left, MciLwain found a loose puck and scored, completing his hat-trick, and making it a 7-1 game.

“It all just came together at the end,” MciLwain said. “It was a cool experience. It has a lot to do with the guys around me.”

MciLwain was the star of the game with his hattrick and assist, while Brett Anderson made 17 saves for the win.

For Stuart the win was a team effort,”we were outstanding.” He said. “That was our most complete game by far. I really liked how our third period was just as good as our first.

“We wanted to send a message after the second intermission that we are not an easy team to play against ever regardless of what the score is.”

Next up was the Fernie Ghostriders. MciLwain had a checklist of what the team needed to do to have success against the ‘Riders.

“We have to build off what we did [against Creston]. Keep banging bodies. That first goal is absolutely what we need to do. Keep going from there and everything is a building block.”

Captain Chase Gedny scored the games first goal, and then things turned ugly. Two game misconducts were handed out, and two players left the game injured.

In the second, emotions settled, and there were very few stoppages. The ‘Riders scored first, then just over a minute later Brock Palmer scored on a breakaway. After 40, the Nitros were up 2-1.

Palmer was excited to score his third goal of the season, “It was awesome. I haven’t been able to get too many bounces this year, so it was great to see one go in.”

The Dynamiters took penalties back to back, and successfully killed them off. Forty seconds after the midway point of the third, Erik Delaire made it a 3-1 game.

At the games end, Adam Andersen made 14 saves for the win. MciLwain added two more assists for a six point weekend. And Brock Palmer was named the star of the game with his eventual game winning goal.

“Our execution wasn’t very sharp,” Stuart said after the game. “But our work ethic was excellent. Our physicality seems to be at a level where it is very consistent.”

The Dynamiters now head on the road to play the top two teams in the Neil Murdoch Division. On Friday they are in Fruitvale to play the Beaver Valley Nitehawks (8-7-0-1). Then on Saturday is a rematch of the Kootenay Conference Finals against the Nelson Leafs (13-1-0-0-1).

“It is quite possibly our hardest weekend of the season coming up,” Stuart says. “But beating divisional rivals is a huge statement for us, and a confidence booster.”