The Kimberley Dynamiters line up at home last weekend. J. Righton file.

Dynamiters have two home games this weekend

Nelson and Columbia Valley come calling on September 20 and 21

After a successful opening weekend, with two wins, the Kimberley Dynamiters continue their home stand this weekend. The Nitros play Friday night against Nelson and Saturday against Columbia Valley. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Stuart is hoping that the momentum continues this weekend.

“There are things to work on, but there were a lot of things we liked too,” he said.

He expects good games from each opponent but, as this is the first look at those teams this season, he doesn’t really know what to expect.

“Based on last year, both those teams were really good,” he said. “I’m not sure exactly what they’ve got this year, but we expect the games to be tough.”

Stuart and the rest of the coaching staff continue to juggle lines and see who fits where.

“For the first four to six weeks, we’ll let everyone play. The lines and D pairs will change and get mixed up,” Stuart said.

He is very pleased with how the veterans have begun the season.

“Brock Palmer, he’s the guy we expected would do very well, as well as Cam Russel, Mitch Fargey, Brody Daniels, Easton Jolie — the veterans are doing what we expected.”

The Dynamiters also had a vote this week for the leadership team and have selected Cam Russell as Captain and Brock Palmer, Harrison Risdon and Mitch Fargey as Assistant Captains.

September is a home heavy month for the Dynamiters as they will play the two games this weekend, as well as a game against Fernie next Tuesday, September 24, and the Princeton Posse at home on September 27.

“We are at home a lot in September and then I think in January or February we are on the road a lot. It would be ideal if that could be balanced a little better.”

Previous story
Sutter nets a pair, Canucks double Oilers 4-2

Just Posted

Building resilience to wildfire in Kimberley’s municipal watersheds

A team of researchers are studying how to guide future management of Kimberley’s watersheds

COs put down bear after it chases young girl in Kimberley

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Kimberley students to participate in #FridaysFor Future climate change strike

Kimberley Youth Action Network students are asking for the community’s support in the walkout

Mine Reclamation and Closure Practices Featured at Annual Conference in Kimberley this week

The British Columbia Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation and the Canadian… Continue reading

Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo celebrates volunteers, sponsors

The Cranbrook Rotary Club honoured volunteers and sponsors of the Kootenay Rockies… Continue reading

WATCH: The Terry Fox Run in Kimberley

Kimberley community members gather to support cancer research and the Terry Fox Foundation

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

B.C. dog breeder banned again after 46 dogs seized

The SPCA seized the animals from Terry Baker, 66, in February 2018

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

Most Read