Dynamiters keep winning streak alive

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters had a lone game this past weekend and celebrated the conclusion of the Kidney Cancer Jerseys.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks came to Kimberley in search of earning their coach, Terry Jones, his 1,000th win.

The Nitros, on a 10-game win streak, wanted to remain undefeated in their Kidney Cancer jerseys.

Prior to game start, there was a fundraiser dinner, and the start of silent auction bids. All for Kidney Cancer Canada.

To say thank you to Cliff Boychuck, who organized this fundraiser, he and several others were out at centre ice for a ceremonial puck drop.

Boychuck was joined by: Al Coates, former Calgary Flames general manager and supporter of the fundraiser; Kara and Shayla, Norma Ennis’ daughters; and Nitros team president, James Leroux.

Once the puck dropped to start the game, it quickly became apparent that the Beaver Valley Nitehawks needed few opportunities to capitalize on scoring, and that they wanted that 1,000th win. The Nitehawks scored two goals on five shots in the first.

Up 2-0 to start the second, the Nitehawks continued with their scoring touch. Adding their third of the game, and sending goalie Brett Anderson to the bench, as Adam Andersen came in as relief.

With 26 seconds left in the second, the puck had squeezed past the Nitehawks’ keeper, but not across the line, and Brock Palmer dove to hit the puck across the line. They were back in the game.

A mere 25 seconds into the third period Mitch Fargey scored from the point to get the Nitros to within one.

As the period went along, there was a point shot by Tyson Meier that deflected towards the ceiling, most players lost sight of the puck, except for Brady Daniels. When the puck finally landed back on the ice, he was able to shoot it in to tie the game at three.

“They didn’t change anything, they didn’t panic.” Head coach and general manager Derek Stuart recalled. “I really thought all three periods we played the same way, we just got rewarded in the third.”

For the second game in a row, the Nitros would need extra time to find a winner.

Cam Russell busted into the Nitehawks end, missed on his shot attempt. He collected he puck up again, and found Mitch Fargey in the slot. Fargey one-timed it, scoring the game winning goal.

“It was obviously a good feeling. I don’t score a lot of OT winners, so when it happens it was nice.” Fargey said.

The Dynamiters went undefeated in their Kidney Cancer jerseys, and have now won 11 in a row.

“I really liked how the guys stuck with the game plan, stuck to the systems, and finally got rewarded with some bounces in the third.” Stuart said summarizing the game, “If we play like that, we won’t loose too many hockey games.”

The Nitros have one game left to win in November to have a clean slate for the month, and that’s this Friday when they travel to Creston to play the Thunder Cats.

Stuart says the team is aware of their winning streak, but added “we are just trying to win our next hockey game.”

The Nitros haven’t played Creston since October 19, winning 7-1. This will be their first game in Creston this season.

MATCH STICKS: The total amount raised for Kidney Cancer Canada was $15,300.