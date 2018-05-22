Dynamiters’ Ketola commits to Bethel University

JOSH LOCKHART

Kimberley Dynamiters’ Nicholas Ketola has committed to Bethel University (NCAA Div III) for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

Ketola just completed his third, and final year in the KIJHL. He played 133 games scoring 39 goals and 45 assists with the Nelson Leafs and Dynamiters.

Ketola joined the Nitros at the started of the 2016-17 season when Derek Stuart started his tenure as head coach and general manager.

“The progress Nick has made in all areas of his game since arriving here are truly remarkable.” Stuart said. “Through his hard work, dedication and commitment he developed into a top player in our league both offensively and defensively.”

His hard work and commitment was a contributing factor in Ketola being named the Dynamiters Most Inspirational player this season.

“I think Derek instilled a work hard every day and a winning mentality that prepared me for the next level.” Ketola said, “and the experience of winning a championship also helps a lot too.”

He saved his best performance for the 2018 playoffs. He scored nine goals, including three power play, two game winning, and a short handed goal. Also, half his playoff points came in the KIJHL Finals against the Revelstoke Grizzlies, including a three-point game.

As the only American player on the team, he began to be known as Captain America. Especially for his heroic abilities to create and score on short-handed opportunities.

Now the aged out Captain America has found a new home in the USA at St. Paul, Minnesota with Bethel University.

“I love the game of hockey so for me to get to play while I pursue an education is awesome.” Ketola said. “I’m looking forward to meeting all the guys and to get to school and start my journey.”

As for Stuart and the Dynamiters, they are excited to see Ketola move on. “To see Nick develop in the KIJHL and end up at the NCAA level where a lot of Junior A players end up, is a testament to the Kimberley Dynamiters organization as well as to how good of a league the KIJHL is.”

Ketola joins goaltender Cody Campbell and defender Devon Langelaar as college commits for the upcoming season. Campbell is going to the University of Central Oklahoma while Langelaar is off to the University of Arizona.