Easton Jolie (right) is expected to bring his physicality to the Nitros for the 2019/20 season. Photo by Tyler Harper/Nelson Star

Dynamiters make a trade with Nelson Leafs

The Kimberley Dynamiters have traded Tyson Meier to the Nelson Leafs in exchange for Easton Jolie

The Kimberley Dynamiters have acquired forward Easton Jolie from the Nelson Leafs in exchange for defenceman Tyson Meier and a player development fee.

Jolie, a 19 -year-old Cranbrook native, had 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points with the Leafs last year.

“He fills a hole left [Braiden] Koran and [Spencer] Kennedy in the physical department, and I think also he has an ability to put up points,” said Derek Stuart, GM and head coach, Kimberley Dynamiters.

“We are expecting that total to get to 50 or more this year, so I think he is an all-around player and will help fill that void that’s gone.”

As a rookie last year, Jolie had 109 penalty minutes with the Leafs, that kind of physicality is what the Dynamiters are hoping to get.

“He’s big in stature and he plays big, and he can chip in too. I think he’s what they call a power forward now in hockey, so he’s a guy that can be physical and finish his checks, and also get to the net,” said Stuart.

Stuart says he was happy with the size and physicality of the team last year, but they are trying to get a bit more physical than last year.

“With Braiden Koran and Spencer Kennedy leaving for Junior A, those were two of our most physical guys, if not our two most physical guys on forward, so losing them is a big loss and Easton is going to help fill a part of that void,” said Stuart.

Going to the Leafs was Meier, who recorded one goal and 10 assists in 36 games with the Nitros.

“We are going to be losing lots of physicality, a guy who can move the puck and an outstanding teammate. He’s a guy who is very dedicated and loyal to his team and teammates. We are losing a lot, it sucked to make that phone call to him last night. It’s something that wasn’t taken lightly and we thought about it for a long time. We are losing a great young man in Tyson,” explained Stuart.

As for the rest of the offseason, Stuart says not to expect any major moves.


