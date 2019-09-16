Jaxson Young drops the ceremonial first puck at the Dynamiter’s home opener. J. Righton file.

Dynamiters open season with two wins

The Kimberley Dynamiters jumped right back into their winning ways on opening weekend, notching two wins against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Friday night and the Osoyoos Coyotes on Saturday.

The games were quite different, with Friday’s going to double overtime before Brock Palmer netted the winning goal, giving him a hat trick for the evening.

Saturday’s was a more straightforward 6-3 win over Osoyoos.

The Nitehawks are one of the teams to beat in the league, according to head coach and general manager Derek Stuart, so getting the win against a tough opponent is a great way to start.

Notably, the Dynamiters were well ahead in shots on goal through both games. In game one, the Nitros’ held the lead in shots 39 to 23 at the end of regulation.In game two they outshot their opponents 46 to 18. Palmer already has six points in the first two games, with five goals and an assist.

The Nitros are currently tied with Creston at two wins each after opening weekend.

Prior to the start of Friday’s game, the Dynamiters honoured long time Dynamiter fan Joyce Young, who passed away last May.

Joyce had been cheering on the Dynamiters for the past 70 years, dating back to when the arena was at the Centennial Hall location. Her late husband John volunteer as a goal judge, scorekeeper, timekeeper and ran the door in the penalty box, while Joyce cheered from the stands.

Joyce and John’s great-great grandson Jaxson, along with other family members, dropped the ceremonial first puck as a celebration of all Dynamiter fans, young and old.

